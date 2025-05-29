Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos reach agreement with German midfielder, Xabi Alonso wants Patrik Schick, and more - May 29, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to upgrade their squad before the start of the new season. Los Blancos will be next seen in action at June's FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants have reached an agreement on personal terms with a German midfielder. Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso wants a reunion with Patrik Schick at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 29, 2025.

Real Madrid reach agreement with Angelo Stiller

Angelo Stiller

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Angelo Stiller ahead of a possible move this summer, according to SPORT. The LaLiga giants are looking to reinforce their midfield after missing out on the league and the Champions League this season.

Xabi Alonso has been handed the responsibility of getting the team back to their heyday. A new controller in the middle of the park, as a possible replacement for Toni Kroos, is apparently high up on Los Blancos' agenda.

Real Madrid have now identified Stiller as the man for the job. The German midfielder has enjoyed an exceptional campaign with VfB Stuttgart, helping them win the DFB Pokal.

Stiller has registered four goals and 11 assists from 47 games across competitions. The 24-year-old is under contract with the Bundesliga side until 2028, but could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos have apparently reached an agreement with the player's camp regarding a five-year deal until 2030. They have now initiated talks with VfB Stuttgart to get a deal across the line in time for next month's FIFA Club World Cup.

Xabi Alonso wants Patrik Schick

Patrik Schick

Xabi Alonso has asked Real Madrid to make a move for Patrik Schick this summer, according to ABC. The LaLiga giants are looking to add a new No. 9 to their ranks and Alonso has apparently suggested Schick's name.

The 29-year-old was a key part of Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen team and registered 27 goals from 45 games across competitions this season. The Spanish manager believes his profile could be a good fit into Los Blancos' current squad.

However, Schick is under contract at the BayArena until 2027 and is expected to cost around €40m this summer. Real Madrid are already preparing for an eventful summer, with the defense likely to see multiple new faces. A new midfielder is also on Los Blancos' wish list, so they may no longer have funds available to secure a move for Schick.

Los Blancos planning Rodrygo renewal

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid are planning to tie Rodrygo Goes down to a new deal, according to Football Espana. The Brazilian forward has registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions this season.

However, Rodrygo's future remains up in the air ahead of the summer, with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City all hot on his heels. The 24-year-old's contract runs until 2028, so Los Blancos are under no pressure to let him go.

Instead, the LaLiga giants are planning to hand him a two-year extension to keep him at the club until 2030. Negotiations are ongoing, with the two parties currently yet to reach an agreement. Rodrygo, though, wants clarity regarding his role under Xabi Alonso before signing a new deal.

