Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Cristian Romero boost, Endrick wants to stay, and more - March 21, 2025

Real Madrid are trailing Barcelona in the LaLiga title race this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the league table after 28 games, tied on points with their arch nemesis, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to sign Cristian Romero this summer. Elsewhere, Endrick is not looking to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 21, 2025.

Real Madrid receive Cristian Romero boost

Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero is ready to consider a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Argentinean defender has been a key figure for Tottenham Hotspur in recent years and remains pivotal to Ange Postecoglou's plans.

Romero has suffered with injuries this season, managing just 17 appearances across competitions. However, his stock remains high and Los Blancos are among the clubs eyeing him with interest.

The 26-year-old is about to enter his prime and his contract with the London side runs until 2027. There has been no progress regarding talks for a new deal with Tottenham, adding to speculation regarding his future.

With Spurs struggling this season and no longer guaranteed European action next campaign, Romero could jump ship come summer. The player is apparently willing to make efforts to secure a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season.

The LaLiga giants are on the hunt for a new defender amid Eder Militao's injury troubles. Real Madrid apparently have their eyes on Bournemouth starlet Dean Huijsen for the job.

However, Romero represents a more established option for the position. Interestingly, Spurs could let him go unless he agrees to a new deal, but are likely to demand a massive fee for his signature.

Endrick wants to stay

Endrick's future remains unclear

Endrick has no plans to leave Real Madrid on loan this summer, according to AS. The Brazilian forward has struggled for chances this season, managing just 496 minutes of first team action so far.

Endrick has registered six goals from 28 games across competitions, but only four of them have been starts. The situation has raised doubts about his future, with multiple reports suggesting that the player could leave on loan this summer.

However, the 18-year-old wants to stay and fight for his place with Los Biancos. Endrick understands the tremendous competition for places at the LaLiga giants and is willing to bide his time. He is happy with the progress he has made in his debut season with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos close to securing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are a step away from securing the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, according to journalist Sergio Lopez via AS. The English right-back has entered the final few months of his contract with Liverpool and hasn't signed an extension yet.

The report adds that Los Blancos have already convinced him to join them this summer. A long-term contract has been agreed upon and all that is left is an official confirmation.

The Reds haven't given up just yet and are still trying to tie him down to a new deal. However, unless the player has a drastic change of heart, he will move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

