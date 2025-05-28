Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Martin Zubimendi boost, Vinicius set for renewal, and more - May 28, 2025

Real Madrid are working to improve their squad after a mixed campaign. The Spanish giants will next be seen in action at the refurbished FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received some good news in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior is set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 28, 2025.

Real Madrid receive Martin Zubimendi boost

Martin Zubimendi wants to move to Real Madrid amid interest from Arsenal, according to COPE. The LaLiga giants are preparing for a fresh start under Xabi Alonso, who took charge of the club this week.

Los Blancos are already working to hand the Spaniard a squad fit for his tactics. Dean Huijsen has been roped in from Bournemouth, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras are expected to join as well.

However, a new midfielder is also a priority at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Luka Modric set to leave. Real Madrid are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of last season.

Martin Zubimendi has been named as an option following some fine work with Real Sociedad. The 26-year-old registered two goals and two assists from 48 games this season and has a €60m release clause in his deal.

Arsenal are apparently in advanced negotiations to secure his services before the start of the new season. All signs indicate that the Spaniard will join the Gunners, but his desire to move to the Santiago Bernabeu has put the transfer to the Emirates on hold. However, Zubimendi won't wait forever, so Los Blancos will have to decide the matter soon.

Vinicius set for renewal

Vinicius Junior is all set to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, according to journalist Josep Pedrerol. The Brazilian forward's future has been subject to speculation for a while, especially following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Vinicius has seen the Frenchman become the focal point of the attack this season. However, the 24-year-old hasn't done too badly either, registering 20 goals and 17 assists from 51 games.

There has been significant interest in Vinicius' signature, especially from the Middle East, but Los Blancos consider him a key part of their plans. The Brazilian is under contract until 2027 but will sign a new three-year extension until 2030. His new deal is likely to be announced before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos have to pay €5m for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have to pay €5m if they wish to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold before his contract expires, according to El ChiringuitoTV. The Englishman's deal with Liverpool runs out at the end of next month, and he has already announced that he will leave.

Los Blancos were previously expected to sign him on a Bosman move this summer. However, the LaLiga giants are planning to secure the 26-year-old's signature in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14. It now appears that Real Madrid may have to pay a nominal fee to get their wish.

