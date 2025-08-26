Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Piero Hincapie boost, club want €20m for LaLiga ace, and more - August 26, 2025

Real Madrid have started the new LaLiga season well under Xabi Alonso, winning both of their games so far. The Spanish manager is now preparing for the upcoming home game against Mallorca on Saturday, August 30.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received good news in their pursuit of Piero Hincapie. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have set their asking price for a Spanish midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 26, 2025.

Real Madrid receive Piero Hincapie boost

Piero Hincapie

Piero Hincapie is ready to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the final days of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Ecuadorian defender is on Real Madrid's radar after some fine work with the Bundesliga club.

Hincapie was a key figure under Xabi Alonso at the Bay Arena. He has been linked with a reunion with the Spanish manager at the Santiago Bernabeu all summer.

Los Blancos have upgrade their defense early in the transfer window by roping in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth. However, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba staring at uncertain futures, the LaLiga giants have been tipped to further reinforce their backline.

Hincapie's name has been doing the rounds, along with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate. It now appears that the Ecuadorian is also keen to take the next step in his career this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen remain eager to keep hold of Hincapie, given that he is a key part of their starting XI. Real Madrid, though, are among the clubs ready to prise him away. The 23-year-old reportedly has a €60m release clause in his deal, so the operation could be a costly affair.

Los Blancos want €20m for Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid want €15-20m to part ways with Dani Ceballos this summer, according to journalist Rodra. MARCA have recently reported that the Spaniard is already in talks with Marseille regarding a possible move in the coming days.

The LaLiga giants are well stocked in the middle of the park and are apparently open to Ceballos' departure this year. The 29-year-old has managed just four minutes of first team football this season in Los Blancos' opening two games.

While Real Madrid would prefer to offload him permanently for the aforementioned price, they are also willing to consider a loan deal with a purchase obligation. However, the Spanish giants are yet to receive any official proposal for Ceballos so far.

Rodrygo ready to leave

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes is ready to end his association with Real Madrid, according to The Athletic. The Brazilian forward started the game against Oviedo over the weekend after watching from the substitutes bench against Osasuna.

Rodrygo's situation at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, remains tender, as he is no longer a guaranteed starter under Xabi Alonso. The Spanish manager barely used him at the FIFA Club World Cup, and his situation may not change as the season progresses.

It was previously suggested that the 24-year-old would prefer to stay and fight for his place. However, it now appears that Rodrygo has run out of patience, and has asked his agent to find him a new club before the end of the transfer window.

