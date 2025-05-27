Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos step up Alvaro Carreras pursuit, Andriy Lunin wants to stay, and more - May 27, 2025

Real Madrid are working to upgrade their squad before the start of the new season. Los Blancos have already roped in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, but more additions are expected.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants have accelerated their efforts to secure the services of Alvaro Carreras. Elsewhere, Andriy Lunin wants to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 27, 2025.

Real Madrid step up Alvaro Carreras' pursuit

Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid are planning to complete a move for Alvaro Carreras this week, according to The Athletic. The Spanish left-back has caught the eye with Benfica this season, registering four goals and five assists from 50 games across competitions.

His efforts have caused a stir at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a new left-back is the need of the hour. Los Blancos are looking for an upgrade on Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, both of whom have struggled to impress.

New manager Xabi Alonso heavily relies on speedy full-backs, and it is believed that Carreras will be a good fit into his system. The 22-year-old spent a brief time at La Fabrica and the LaLiga giants are now eager to bring him back.

However, the player is under contract with Benfica until 2029, so prising him away is likely to be a costly affair. The Portuguese side, however, could let him go for a reduced fee if they receive one of Dani Ceballos or Fran Garcia as part of the deal. Things are expected to speed up in the coming days as Real Madrid plan to get a deal done before next month's FIFA Club World Cup.

Andriy Lunin wants to stay

Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu amid interest from Galatasaray, according to MARCA. The Ukrainian goalkeeper is highly rated in the European circuit but has played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid.

While the player signed a new contract last year that keeps him at the club until 2030, his situation is unlikely to change anytime soon. This season, the 26-year-old has registered six clean sheets from 14 appearances for Los Blancos.

With Xabi Alonso taking over the LaLiga giants, Lunin's future remains unclear ahead of the summer. Galatasaray are apparently interested, but the Ukrainian has shown no desire for a fresh start. Real Madrid are also happy for Lunin to stay, but should he leave, Los Blancos will move for Espanyol's Joan Garcia, who is also wanted at Barcelona.

Los Blancos paid a fee to secure Xabi Alonso signature

Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid had to pay around €12-15 million to secure the services of Xabi Alonso this month, according to SPORT. The Spanish manager left Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He has already been unveiled as Carlo Ancelotti's successor at the club. It was previously believed that the Bundesliga giants would allow Alonso to leave for free as part of a gentleman's agreement. However, it now appears that Los Blancos paid a sizeable fee to free him from his contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

