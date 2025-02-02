Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Florian Wirtz blow, club plan Vinicius renewal, and more - February 2, 2025

Real Madrid suffered a shock 0-1 defeat at the hands of Espanyol on Saturday, February 1, in LaLiga. However, Carlo Ancelotti's team remain at the top of the league table after 22 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Florian Wirtz this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are planning to tie Vinicius Junior down to a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 2, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Florian Wirtz blow

Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz isn't looking to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to BILD via Defensa Central. The German midfielder is apparently a priority target for Real Madrid this year.

The LaLiga giants are looking to add more quality to their midfield, which has weakened following Toni Kroos' retirement last summer. Meanwhile, Luka Modric is set to turn 40 this September and his contract expires in less than six months.

Los Blancos want to rope in Wirtz to address the position this year. The German was outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen last season, helping them complete a domestic double.

Wirtz has continued that form this year, registering 15 goals and 11 assists from 31 games across competitions. His contract with Leverkusen expires in 2027, but Real Madrid are apparently ready to break the bank for his services this summer.

However, it now appears that the 21-year-old doesn't want to leave the BayArena just yet. Wirtz is keen to continue his development with the Bundesliga champions for now to prepare himself to join the LaLiga champions.

As such, he will only consider an exit at the end of next season. The German is now ready to sign an extension with Leverkusen although he will maintain his €100m release clause to facilitate a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos plan Vinicius Junior renewal

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are planning to tie Vinicius Junior down to a new deal, according to journalist Manuel Amor. The Brazilian has been subject to an intense pursuit from Saudi Arabia in recent times.

It has been suggested that clubs from the Middle East are ready to offer Vinicius a five-year contract worth €1bn. They are even ready to hand Los Blancos €300m for his signature.

The LaLiga champions have no desire to let the 24-year-old go and are planning to extend his stay beyond his current contract, which expires in 2027. They also want to hand Vinicius a pay hike that justifies his emergence as one of the best players in the world.

Real Madrid eyeing Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Espanyol goalkeeper, Joan Garcia, according to Defensa Central. Los Blancos were planning to scout the player during the game on Saturday, which they unfortunately lost.

The LaLiga giants are well stocked in between the sticks, with Thibaut Courtois currently one of the best in the world in his position. They also have an able deputy in Andriy Lunin, but the Ukrainian has struggled for game time this season.

Meanwhile, the Belgian's contract expires in 2026 and he hasn't signed a new deal. The player is already wanted in the Middle East. As such, if one of Courtois or Lunin leaves this summer, the Santiago Bernabeu plan to turn to Garcia.

