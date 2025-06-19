Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Myles Lewis-Skelly blow, Fenerbahce eyeing Spanish ace, and more - June 19, 2025

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Hilal at the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, June 18, in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage tie. Gonzalo Garcia gave the Spanish side the lead in the 34th minute, but the Saudi Pro League side managed to steal a point through Ruben Neves.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their plans to take Myles Lewis-Skelly to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Fenerbahce have set their sights on a Spanish full-back.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 19, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Myles Lewis-Skelly blow

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Myles Lewis-Skelly has agreed to extend his stay with Arsenal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English left-back has been in superb form for the Gunners in the 2024-25 season, and has apparently turned heads at Real Madrid as well.

Trending

Lewis-Skelly will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and Los Blancos were apparently planning to sign him for free in 2026. The LaLiga giants have altered their strategy to target players at the end of their contracts in recent times.

Real Madrid were hoping to repeat the trick with the Englishman, but Arsenal have now poured cold water on their plans. The Gunners have been locked in talks with the 18-year-old for a while regarding a new deal.

Lewis-Skelly apparently wants to continue his stay at the Emirates, despite interest from Los Blancos. Negotiations have now reached a breakthrough, and the player will sign a new deal in the coming days.

Fenerbahce eyeing Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez

Fenerbahce are considering a move for Lucas Vazquez this summer, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. The Spanish utility man's contract with Real Madrid is due to expire at the end of this month.

However, Los Blancos have reached an agreement with Vazquez that will keep him on their payroll until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup. The 33-year-old is expected to leave the LaLiga giants as a free agent this summer, and isn't short of options either.

Fenerbahce have reportedly enquired about a possible move this summer, which will enable the player to play under Jose Mourinho for the first time in his career. Vazquez has registered over 400 appearances for Real Madrid to date, and is apparently wanted in the MLS and Saudi Arabia as well.

Rodrygo Goes wants to stay

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes is determined to stay at Real Madrid, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward's future has been the talk of the town this summer.

Rodrygo saw his importance diminish following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last year. Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are eager to prise him away form the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Gunners are looking to add more bite to their attack before the start of the new season. Mikel Arteta has apparently identified Rodrygo as the ideal candidate for the job.

However, Romano has now stated that the north London side are yet to initiate discussions with the LaLiga giants regarding the 24-year-old. A move, though, will only materialize if the player asks to leave, but Rodrygo has shown no such inclinations so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More