Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Xabi Alonso blow, Antonio Rudiger wanted in Saudi Arabia, and more - March 30, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 3-2 win over Leganes on Saturday, March 29, in the league. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, while Jude Bellingham also found the back of the net to secure all three points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Xabi Alonso. Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger is wanted in Saudi Arabia.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 30, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Xabi Alonso blow

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso will not leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to club sporting director Simon Rolfes. The Spanish manager powered the Bundesliga giants to a domestic double last season.

He has been tipped to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid this summer by multiple outlets. The Italian manager will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season, and his future remains up in the air.

However, speaking recently as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Rolfes insisted that Alonso is going nowhere.

“He’s staying; he told me so. He has a contract with us. In every conversation we’ve had about this season and the next, there has been good harmony between us,” said Rolfes.

Ancelotti has emerged as the favorite to replace Dorival Junior, who was recently sacked by Brazil.

Antonio Rudiger wanted in Saudi Arabia

Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is wanted in the Middle East, according to AS. The German defender remains a key figure for Real Madrid, but his contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Los Blancos are likely to lay down succession plans for the player, who is already on the wrong side of 30. Rudiger has registered 41 appearances across competitions for the LaLiga giants this season, all but three of which have been starts.

His efforts have already turned heads in the Middle East, and the 32-year-old supposedly has an offer to move to Saudi Arabia this summer. Real Madrid, though, want him to stay.

Andoni Iraola not surprised by interest in Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has insisted that he is not surprised by the speculation regarding Dean Huijsen's future. The Spanish defender is already wanted at Real Madrid, who have identified him as the ideal solution to their defensive conundrum.

Eder Militao's injury record has refused to improve, while David Alaba only recently recovered from an ACL injury. Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30 as well.

Huijsen has been outstanding for the Cherries this season, and has subsequently earned his debut with La Roja. Multiple clubs are eyeing him with interest, but Los Blancos remain the favorites to lap him up.

Speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Iraola was full of praise for the 19-year-old.

“We are not surprised by the speculation, probably because he has already made his debut with the national team, has played well, and that is why there is more talk about him,” said Iraola.

He continued:

“He’s been playing regularly and I think he’s performed very well. He’s faced some very difficult strikers, but we already knew he was a very good player when he arrived this summer.”

Recent reports have suggested that Huijsen is a huge fan of Real Madrid.

