  Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos turned down Jonathan Tah, club unlikely to sign Liverpool ace, and more - April 12, 2025

Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos turned down Jonathan Tah, club unlikely to sign Liverpool ace, and more - April 12, 2025

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Apr 12, 2025 05:15 GMT
Arsenal FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg - Source: Getty
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their game against Alaves in the league on Sunday, April 13. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in LaLiga after 30 games, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have passed on the opportunity to secure the services of Jonathan Tah this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are unlikely to sign a Liverpool midfielder this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 12, 2025.

Real Madrid turned down Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah
Jonathan Tah

Real Madrid have opted against a move for Jonathan Tah this summer, according to The Athletic. The German defender has been key to Bayer Leverkusen's recent rise and helped the club to a domestic double last season.

However, Tah's contract with the Bundesliga champions expires this summer and he has already decided that he will leave. Barcelona are heavily linked with a Bosman move for the 29-year-old. It now appears that Los Blancos were offered his services a few months ago as well.

Eder Militao is out with an ACL injury, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30. A move for Tah, as such, would have made sense. However, Los Blancos have apparently turned down the offer, as they are unsure about the profile of player they want to target.

Los Blancos unlikely to sign Liverpool ace

Alexis Mac Allister
Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister is unlikely to leave Liverpool this year, according to his father Carlos Mac Allister. The Argentinian midfielder has been outstanding for the Reds in recent times and has apparently turned heads at Real Madrid as well.

Speaking to Picado TV as cited by MARCA via Madrid Universal, Carlos Mac Allister suggested that his son is settled on Merseyside.

“For now, I do not think he will leave Liverpool. Time will tell. Alexis is very happy where he is. He lives in Manchester, and on his street are [Andy] Robertson and [Joe] Gomez, and just four blocks away is Licha [Lisandro] Martinez," said Carlos Mac Allister.
He continued:

“Alexis speaks good English, understands the way things work, and gets along with people. I think it has been the best thing that has happened to him, which made his adaptation easier.”

Mac Allister has reigstered six goals and four assists from 44 games across competitions this season and his contract runs until 2028.

Real Madrid yet to make decision on defensive addition

Florentino Perez
Florentino Perez

Real Madrid are yet to make a decision on signing a new defender this summer despite Carlo Ancelotti's insistence, according to journalist Jorge C Picon. It was previously believed that Los Blancos would invest in a new defender this summer.

However, that is no longer the case. Ancelotti is eager to rope in a new centre-back to sort out the issues at the back, but the club hierarchy have other plans.

The LaLiga giants are counting on Eder Militao to make a full recovery, and want to concentrate on other areas of the pitch instead. Ancelotti is unconvinced and believes that Real Madrid need at least one new defender even if the Brazilian makes a full recovery. However, Los Blancos want to bet on the options at hand.

Edited by Nihal
