Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want €100m for Rodrygo, club reach Alvaro Carreras agreement, and more - July 11, 2025

Real Madrid have been quite active in the transfer market this summer. Xabi Alonso has already added Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen to his roster, but remains on the hunt for further reinforcements.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos want a colossal fee for Rodrygo Goes this summer. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have reached an agreement to take Alvaro Carreras to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 11, 2025.

Real Madrid want €100m for Rodrygo

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid will only let Rodrygo Goes leave for around €100m this summer, according to UOL Esporte. The Brazilian forward's future with Los Blancos has been subject to speculation since the start of the transfer window.

Ad

Trending

Rodrygo lost prominence under Carlo Ancelotti following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024. Things have gone from bad to worse under Xabi Alonso, who took charge as the Italian's replacement at the end of May this year.

The Spanish manager oversaw the LaLiga giants' run to the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup, where they lost to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Rodrygo, interestingly, featured in just three of the six games, only one of which was from the start.

Ad

The situation has only added to the uncertainty surrounding the 24-year-old's next move. Arsenal are apparently eyeing the situation with interest as they look for a new left-forward this summer.

It now appears that Real Madrid are ready to consider Rodrygo's exit, but only for a massive fee. The figure could further increase once bonuses and add-ons are considered. The Spanish giants are expected to hold talks with the player's representatives in the coming days to decide their next move.

Ad

Los Blancos reach Alvaro Carreras agreement

Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Benfica to take Alvaro Carreras to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The LaLiga giants have been hot on the heels of their former academy player all summer.

Ad

Carreras has been outstanding for Benfica in recent times, and Los Blancos have identified him as the ideal solution to their left-back conundrum. Talks between the two parties have been ongoing for a while, and a breakthrough has now been reached.

Real Madrid have not triggered the player's reported €50m release clause, but will pay Benfica the same amount in multiple instalments. Carreras will travel for his medical as soon as Manchester United confirm that they won't trigger their buy back option for the 22-year-old.

Ad

Ibrahima Konate wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid remain interested in securing the services of Ibrahima Konate, according to AS. The French defender has entered the final year of his contract with Liverpool and has already refused two contract renewal offers.

Ad

The 26-year-old apparently has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Unless he agrees to a new deal, the Merseyside club are likely to cash in on him this year.

Los Blancos have had their eyes on Konate for a while, and could be tempted to move for the player given David Alaba and Eder Militao's recent injury woes. Liverpool apparently want €50m to let him go, but the LaLiga giants have no desire to match that asking price.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More