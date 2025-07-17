Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want €14m for French ace, club plan David Alaba exit, and more - July 17, 2025

New Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is working to streamline his squad ahead of the new campaign. The Spanish manager arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of May this year.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to cash in on a French full-back this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are planning to offload David Alaba.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 17, 2025.

Real Madrid want €14m for Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid are ready to let Ferland Mendy leave this summer for €14m, according to AS. The French left-back's future is no longer secure following the arrival of Alvaro Carreras this summer from Benfica.

With Fran Garcia also in the mix, the left-back position is overcrowded and Mendy looks the likeliest to leave. The 30-year-old registered two assists from 31 games last season, and is currently sidelined with a muscle injury.

Mendy's age, coupled with his poor fitness record, makes him a liability for Los Blancos. The LaLiga giants now want to move him on to free up their wage bill.

Los Blancos plan David Alaba exit

David Alaba

Real Madrid are ready to offload David Alaba this summer, according to AS. The Austrian has struggled to stay fit in recent seasons, and is one of the highest earners at the club.

Los Blancos are already eyeing a move for Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate to strengthen their backline, and want to sell Alaba to open up space in their squad. The 33-year-old managed just 14 appearances in the 2024-25 season, but reportedly pockets €12.5m per year. The Spanish giants want him to leave, but Alaba is keen to stay and see out his contract, which runs until 2026.

Lucas Vazquez says goodbye

Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez has said goodbye to the Santiago Bernabeu with an emotional post on social media. The Spanish utlity man's contract has expired this summer, and Real Madrid have opted not to hand him a new deal.

Sharing a message on Instagram, Vazquez confirmed that he is ending his association with Los Blancos.

“Dear Madridistas, it has been nearly two decades since I arrived at Valdebebas as a 16-year-old full of dreams and excitement to wear this shirt. Every step along the way has been a gift, and over time, Madrid became my home,” wrote Vazquez.

He continued:

“We have lived unforgettable nights together, celebrated 23 titles and created memories that will stay with me forever. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the President, board, staff, coaches, teammates and above all, to the fans. You pushed me to always give that little bit more.”

He added:

“I have enjoyed every match, training session, trip, and if there is one thing this journey has taught me, it is that no one should ever tell you that you can’t achieve something. I may be leaving Real Madrid, but Real Madrid will never leave me.”

Lucas Vazquez rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu and has appeared 402 times for the senior side, registering 38 goals and 73 assists. He has operated at right-back, as well as higher up on the right-wing for the LaLiga giants.

