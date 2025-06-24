Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want €90m for Rodrygo Goes, club eyeing West Ham ace, and more - June 24, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face RB Salzburg at the Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, June 26, in the FIFA Club World Cup. Xabi Alonso's team are currently leading Group H with one win and one draw so far.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set a mammoth asking price for Rodrygo Goes this summer. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are interested in a West Ham United striker.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 24, 2025.

Real Madrid want €90m for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid want €90m to part ways with Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Cadena SER. The Brazilian forward's future is the talk of the town at the moment, with multiple clubs in the Premier League hot on his heels.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Rodrygo in the recent past, and it now appears that Los Blancos are ready to let him go. The 24-year-old is no longer indispensable for the LaLiga giants, who intend to use him to raise funds for further additions this summer.

Real Madrid have already roped in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen to strengthen their backline. However, Xabi Alonso also desires a new face in the middle of the park to replace Luka Modric.

The veteran Croatian is all set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup. With Dani Ceballos' future also uncertain, Los Blancos are planning to reinforce the midfield before the start of the new campaign.

The LaLiga giants are now ready to sacrifice Rodrygo for the job. Arsenal have been tipped as the favorites to lap him up, but the Gunners will have to break the bank to get their man this summer. The Brazilian is under contract until 2028.

Los Blancos eyeing Niclas Fullkrug

Niclas Fullkrug

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Niclas Fullkrug this summer, according to Fichajes. The German striker missed much of the 2024-25 season with injuries, finishing with just two goals from 20 games for West Ham United.

Interestingly, Los Blancos are looking for a backup striker to cover for Kylian Mbappe, and have zeroed in on Fullkrug for the job. The LaLiga giants want someone who won't cost a lot of money and would be willing to make an impact off the bench.

Despite his struggles this season, the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy believe that the 32-year-old could be the right man for the job. Fullkrug is under contract with West Ham United until 2028.

Real Madrid receive Ibrahima Konate boost

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate is yet to sign a new deal with Liverpool, according to The Guardian. The English defender's contract expires in 2026, and Real Madrid are already plotting to prise him away on a Bosman move next year.

The Reds are keen to tie Konate down to an extension, but their opening offer has been turned down. The 26-year-old is apparently unimpressed by the structure of the contract, which focuses on performance-linked bonuses instead of a proper base salary.

The situation has alerted Los Blancos, who have targeted talented free agents of late. The LaLiga giants are hoping to repeat the trick with Konate.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More