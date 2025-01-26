Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Arsenal ace, club plan swap deal for Jhon Duran, and more - January 26, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday, January 25, in LaLiga. Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick to ensure Carlo Ancelotti's side remain at the top of the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning to move for William Saliba this year. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are working on a swap deal for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 26, 2025.

Real Madrid want William Saliba

William Saliba

Real Madrid are planning to move for William Saliba this year, according to Fichajes. The LaLiga giants are planning for defensive reinforcements after a bit of poor luck with injuries at the back of late.

David Alaba only recently returned to action after being sidelined for more than a year due to an ACL injury. Meanwhile, Eder Militao ruptured his ACL for the second time in 18 months in November last year and remains ruled out for the rest of the season.

Los Blancos are scouting the market for a long-term solution to the position and have found their man in Saliba. The Frenchman has been outstanding for Arsenal and has been key to the club's recent rise under Mikel Arteta.

Saliba has registered 31 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this season, 30 of which have been starts. Real Madrid are pleased with his efforts and are ready to break the bank for his signature this year.

However, the 23-year-old is under contract with Arsenal until 2027 and the club are under no pressure to let him leave. Los Blancos may have to offer a lucrative fee to convince the north London side to part ways with Saliba.

Los Blancos plan swap deal for Jhon Duran

Jhon Duran

Real Madrid are planning a swap deal for Jhon Duran involving Endrick, according to Foot Mercato. The Colombian striker has been on fire for Aston Villa this season, registering 12 goals from 28 games across competitions.

However, the player remains behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order at Villa Park and is linked with an exit this month. The Villans reportedly want €100m to let him go, but Los Blancos are hoping to get a deal done by including Endrick in return, on loan.

The Brazilian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer, but has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti. The LaLiga giants are ready to loan him out to Aston Villa to accommodate Duran in their squad. The latter reportedly wants to join Al-Nassr, but the recent developments could force a change in heart.

Real Madrid relaxed about Vinicius Junior situation

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are not worried about Saudi Arabia's interest in Vinicius Junior, according to journalist Jorge C. Picon. Recent reports have suggested that the Middle Eastern nation is preparing a €350m offer to prise the Brazilian away this year.

They are reportedly ready to offer Vinicius massive wages as well to tempt him to move to the country. However, Los Blancos remain confident that the 24-year-old will stay at least until his contract expires in 2027.

The LaLiga giants are even planning to tie him down to a new deal. However, Vinicius is said to be undecided about his future.

