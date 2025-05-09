Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Arsenal ace, club receive Florian Wirtz boost, and more - May 9, 2025

Real Madrid are second in the LaLiga table after 34 games, four points behind leaders Barcelona. The two Spanish superpowers lock horns on Sunday, May 11, in the league.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos remain keen to secure the services of an Arsenal defender. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have received a boost in their plans to take Florian Wirtz to the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 9, 2025.

Real Madrid want William Saliba

William Saliba

Real Madrid remain keen to secure the services of William Saliba, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French defender has been outstanding for Arsenal in recent times, and apparently has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Trending

In his column for Caught Offside, however, Romano added that a move is unlikely this summer.

"Real Madrid, in the future, maybe not this summer as it looks complicated, but in any case they will maintain a close eye to the situation for the future," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Saliba is a player they absolutely like, and they would be prepared to go big for him, but they see it as unlikely for this summer because Arsenal insist on keeping the player. In the future, it could be a story to watch, but only if Saliba does not sign a new deal with Arsenal."

Ad

Saliba's contract with the Gunners runs until 2027.

Los Blancos receive Florian Wirtz boost

Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz has hinted that he could be open to a departure from Bayer Leverkusen. The German midfielder remains linked with Real Madrid, who are expected to invest in midfield this year.

Ad

Los Blancos opted against signing a replacement for Toni Kroos after he retired last year, while Luka Modric's contract expires this summer. The Croatian midfielder is due to turn 40 in September, and Wirtz could be his long-term successor at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking recently to Sports Illustrated, as cited by Fabrizio Romano, Wirtz acknowledged that he is tempted to move out of his comfort zone.

“I’m lucky to have so many excellent clubs right on my doorstep and to now be able to play for one of the best clubs in Germany and Europe,” said Wirtz.

Ad

He continued:

“It’s definitely tempting for me to leave my comfort zone at some point and experience something new. I know the football dressing rooms well enough and am convinced that I would quickly find my place anywhere.”

The 22-year-old has registered 16 goals and 13 assists from 43 games across competitions this season, and his contract runs until 2027.

Real Madrid ready to offload Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin

Aston Villa are planning to take Andriy Lunin to the Premier League this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Ukrainian custodian has largely played second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid and could take the next step in his career this summer.

Ad

The Villans are looking for a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who is linked with a move to the Middle East. Aston Villa could be tempted to cash in on the Argentinean and replace him with Lunin this year.

The Ukrainian has registered four clean sheets from 12 games this season. Los Blancos won't stand in his way if they receive a proper offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More