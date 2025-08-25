Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Ligue 1 ace, Saudi Arabia eyeing €110m Rodrygo move, and more - August 25, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 3-0 win over Oviedo in LaLiga on Sunday, August 24, at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace, while Vinicius Junior also got on the scoresheet to mark a fruitful outing for Xabi Alonso's team.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have entered the race to sign a French defender. Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia are ready to break the bank for Rodrygo Goes.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 25, 2025.

Real Madrid want Jeremy Jacquet

Jeremy Jacquet

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Jeremy Jacquet this summer, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The LaLiga giants have already signed Dean Huijsen from Bounemouth by triggering his £50m release clause in May.

However, with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger on the wrong side of 30, Los Blancos remain eager for further defensive reinforcements. Jacquet has emerged as an option following a recent rise with Rennes.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye of Arsenal as well, and is already tipped to become a future superstar. The Frenchman signed a new contract with the Ligue 1 club until 2029 in May this year, but could take the step up in his career soon.

Depite the rising interest in his signature, neither the Gunners nor Real Madrid have submitted a formal offer for the young defender. Al-Hilal, interestingly, have taken the opportunity to establish contact with Jacquet's entourage.

The Saudi club want to include the player in their Under-21 setup and are ready to offer him massive wages. However, the Frenchman has no desire to move to the Middle East at the moment.

Saudi Arabia eyeing €110m Rodrygo move

Rodrygo Goes

Saudi Arabia are willing to offer €110m for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Defensa Central. The Brazilian forward has become a peripheral figure at Real Madrid of late and remains heavily linked with at exit.

Rodrygo wants to stay and fight for his place under Xabi Alonso. However, recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos could sanction his departure for around €100m.

The LaLiga giants are well stocked in attack, thanks to Franco Mastantuono's arrival and Gonzalo Garcia's rise. With Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Endrick also in the mix, Real Madrid can afford to let Rodrygo go. Saudi Arabia are willing to double the 24-year-old's wages, while their offer also matches Los Blancos' asking price.

Dani Ceballos not looking to leave

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is not looking to leave this summer despite rumours linking him with an exit from Real Madrid, according to MARCA via RM4Arab. The Spaniard is a forgotten man at the Santiago Bernabeu right now, and has struggled for chances in recent years.

Luka Modric's departure this summer had done little to improve his situation, as Xabi Alonso has multiple options to choose from in midfield. Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Arda Guler are all ahead of Ceballos in the pecking order.

The 29-year-old, as such, is tipped to be on his way this summer amid interest from former club Real Betis. However, Los Blancos haven't received any proper offer for the player yet. Meanwhile, Ceballos also wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

