Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not working on Vinicius renewal, club face Castello Lukeba competition, and more - February 15, 2025

Real Madrid travel to El Sadar on Saturday, February 15, to face Osasuna in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading the title race after 23 games, while their opponents are ninth.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not working to tie Vinicius Junior down to a new deal. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions will face competition in the race for Castello Lukeba this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 15, 2025.

Real Madrid not working on Vinicius renewal

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are not working on a renewal offer for Vinicius Junior, according to El Chiringuito TV. The Brazilian forward's contract expires in 2027 and he is already attracting attention from across Europe as well as the Middle East.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are keen to see Vinicius make the move and are ready to offer him a massive pay package. Recent reports have suggested that they are willing to make the 24-year-old the highest-paid footballer on the planet.

It has also been reported that the LaLiga giants are already working on a new deal to end speculation regarding Vinicius Junior's future. However, El Chiringuito have now refuted those claims.

Los Blancos are unmoved by the rising interest in their star. Real Madrid will only sit down for renewal talks with the Brazilian in the summer of 2026, a year before his contract expires. Los Blancos remained clear that if the player wants to leave, his suitors will have to trigger his astronomical release clause.

Los Blancos face Castello Lukeba competition

Castello Lukeba

Real Madrid face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Castello Lukeba, according to Caught Offside, via Todo Fichajes. The French defender has caught the eye of RB Leipzig this season, registering 19 appearances across competitions so far.

Los Blancos are already scouting the market for a new defender to address the injury woes at the back. Carlo Ancelotti is currently without Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Antonio Rudiger.

Alaba and Rudiger are no longer young and will need to be replaced soon. Lukeba has been identified as a candidate for the job, but prising him away from the Red Bull Arena won't be easy.

The 22-year-old is under contract until 2029 and reportedly has a €90m release clause in his deal. He has admirers at Manchester United and Liverpool as well, with the Premier League duo also planning defensive reinforcements this summer.

Real Madrid confident of Trent Alexander-Arnold move

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid remain confident of securing Trent Alexander-Arnold's services this summer, according to Caught Offside. The English right-back's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Los Blancos have identified him as the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, and are planning a Bosman move this summer. Alexander-Arnold has registered two goals and seven assists from 32 games across competitions this season.

The Reds remain desperate to keep him at Anfield, but their efforts haven't been fruitful so far. Arne Slot is speaking to the 26-year-old regularly to convince him to stay. No final decision has been made, but the LaLiga champions believe that they have made good progress in securing Alexander-Arnold's signature.

