Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos yet to make Alvaro Carreras offer, club urged to sign LaLiga ace, and more - June 26, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, June 26, to face RB Salzburg in the FIFA Club World Cup. Xabi Alonso's team are leading Group H after two games, with one win and one draw to their name.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are yet to make an offer for Alvaro Carreras. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have been advised to sign a Spanish forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 26, 2025.

Real Madrid yet to make Alvaro Carreras offer

Alvaro Carreras

Benfica are yet to receive an offer for Alvaro Carreras this summer, according to club president Rui Costa. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are keen to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Madrid Universal, Costa remained coy about Carreras' future.

“They should make us an offer. None have come so far. If they do, we’ll see what happens,” said Costa.

The Spaniard has registered four goals and five assists from 52 games for Benfica this season.

Los Blancos urged to sign Nico Williams

Nico Williams

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has urged the club to secure the services of Nico Williams. The Spanish forward registered 11 goals and seven assists from 45 games across competitions this season for Athletic Bilbao.

Speaking to AS, Figo pointed out that Williams also has an affordable release clause.

“There are a lot of players I like. I would sign Nico Williams, for sure. He’s a gem. And at the end of the day the price [the Athletic player’s buy-out clause is €58 million], with what is being paid today, seems affordable to me. Because of the quality he has and also because of his youth,” said Figo.

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are leading the race for Nico Williams this summer.

Arsenal backed for patient approach in Rodrygo Goes pursuit

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal insider Charles Watts has backed the club to be patient in their attempts to sign Rodrygo Goes this summer. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid is uncertain this summer, and he has been linked with a move to the Emirates of late.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts added that the Gunners could take a leaf out of their pursuit of Martin Odegaard to sign Rodrygo.

“With Nico Williams seemingly heading to Barcelona that is one of Arsenal’s top target for the left winger off the table, but there are other options and Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid is certainly one to keep an eye on,” wrote Watts.

He continued:

“That looks like a situation that might run quite deep into the window, but with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the squad there is no real need for Arsenal to rush when it comes to signing a winger."

He concluded:

“They do have time to weigh up their options and see what happens with Rodrygo, much like they did when they eventually signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid. It would not surprise me if they were to try something similar with Rodrygo.”

Arsenal initially signed Martin Odegaard on loan in January 2021, before the move was made permanent that summer.

