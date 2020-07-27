Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City want to sign Dani Ceballos, Los Blancos interested in Sevilla star and more - 27 July 2020

Real Madrid lifted their 34th La Liga title earlier this month and now, it's time for the board to focus on doing some solid business in the transfer window.

Under some financial strain owing to the pandemic, Real Madrid will be looking to offload all the deadwood from their squad and invest in some fresh signings.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Real Madrid as on 27 July 2020.

Manchester United front-runners to sign James Rodriguez as Bruno Fernandes backup

James Rodriguez

One of the players who is almost certain to leave Real Madrid this transfer window is Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to have more options at his disposal and at around €23 million, Rodriguez is an affordable purchase.

United's attacking firepower looked to be running on fumes towards the end of the Premier League season owing to the busy schedule. As such, the need for a player who can replace Bruno Fernandes, to give the extremely productive Portuguese the rest he needs, was evident.

Everton have also been linked with James Rodriguez but for now, it looks like United are reportedly the front-runners to sign him.

Man United will meet Real Madrid soon and present their first offer for James Rodriguez. The English club is expected to make an offer around 25m euros for the Colombian. [@Marca - @Daily_Express] pic.twitter.com/WROiVlqDOy — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 26, 2020

Advertisement

Real Madrid monitoring Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde (right)

Real Madrid are looking at Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as they plan on overseeing a smooth transition once Sergio Ramos decides to hang his boots. The 21-year-old joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in a €27.5 million deal last summer.

Kounde has had an impressive first season in La Liga. He has played a crucial role in Sevilla qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Kounde has formed a formidable partnership with Diego Carlos at the heart of the defence and Zidane wants to add him to his squad to have more quality options at his disposal next season.

Manchester City enter race for Dani Ceballos

Ceballos has been Arsenal's best player since the restart

Dani Ceballos has been the standout performer for Arsenal after the Premier League restarted following the lockdown. The Real Madrid midfielder, who is on loan at the Emirates, has proven his worth to Mikel Arteta and quite expectedly, Arsenal want to extend his stay by buying him on a permanent basis.

Arsenal remain the favourites to land Ceballos but according to the latest reports, Manchester City have now registered an interest in the Spaniard as well. Pep Guardiola wants to add Ceballos to his midfield and get better quality squad depth now that David Silva has called it a day on his time at Manchester City.