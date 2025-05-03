Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United eyeing Los Blancos ace, club receive William Saliba boost, and more - May 3, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their home game against Celta Vigo on Sunday, May 4, in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team is currently trailing league leaders Barcelona by four points and needs a win to stay in the title race.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are interested in a Los Blancos forward. Elsewhere, the reigning LaLiga champions have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of William Saliba.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 3, 2025.

Manchester United eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Manchester United have set their sights on Rodrygo Goes, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid is up in the air following an indifferent season so far.

Rodrygo has seen his importance diminish following Kylian Mbappe's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu at the start of this season. The 24-year-old is no longer indispensable for Los Blancos and is reportedly unsettled at the club.

The Red Devils are ready to take advantage of the situation and prise him away. The Premier League giants have struggled in the final third this campaign and need reinforcements before the start of the new season.

Rodrygo's versatility and trophy-winning experience make him a fine choice for Manchester United. The English giants are apparently planning to offer Real Madrid €80m to let him go.

Real Madrid receive William Saliba boost

William Saliba

Arsenal are willing to let William Saliba leave if they receive Aurelien Tchouameni in return, according to Fichajes. The French defender has been outstanding for the Gunners in recent times and is a long-term target for Real Madrid.

The LaLiga giants are planning to add more steel to their back line after a difficult season. With Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba on the wrong side of 30, and Eder Militao suffering back-to-back ACL injuries, Los Blancos want Saliba to reinforce the defense.

It was previously believed that Arsenal would not entertain any offers for the Frenchman. However, it now appears that they are open to his departure, provided Aurelien Tchouameni is part of the deal. The French midfielder has been quite impressive for Real Madrid so far and could be a replacement for Thomas Partey at the Emirates.

Bayern Munich leading Florian Wirtz race, says journalist

Florian Wirtz

Bayern Munich are the favorites to sign Florian Wirtz this summer, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The German midfielder has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen in recent seasons and is apparently a target for Real Madrid as well.

The LaLiga giants are preparing for life without Luka Modric, whose contract expires this summer. The Croatian will turn 40 in September, and Wirtz has supposedly been identified as his replacement

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Falk stated that the Bavarians are already in talks with the German's father.

“Bayern Munich still believe they have the best chance of signing Florian Wirtz this summer. The reason? The club is enjoying positive talks with the player’s advisor (and father) Hans-Joachim Wirtz," said Falk.

He continued:

“Plans are already being devised internally as to how the team can play with two 10s (factoring in a potential Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz duo).”

Wirtz has registered 15 goals and 13 assists from 42 games across competitions this season.

