Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United snap up Blancos defender, Benzema's next club revealed and more - 16th July 2020

Today's Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup takes a look at the defender who has joined Manchester United on a free transfer, which star is on the radar of Hertha Berlin, Chelsea, and AC Milan, and more.

Manchester United snap up Real Madrid defender

Real Madrid starlet Alvaro Fernandez Carreras is set to join Manchester United according to reports in AS. The defender will be the first signing of the summer at Old Trafford as per the report.

He will be joining on a free transfer after agreeing a 4-year deal with the Premier League side. The Spaniard will join United's youth team side for now and make his way to the first team slowly as per the same report.

Hertha Berlin join race for Luka Jovic

Hertha Berlin have joined the race for Luka Jovic according to Marca. The Spanish publication reports that the German side are keen on signing him this summer after getting Krzysztof Piątek in January.

Jovic's time at Real Madrid is coming to an end after the club decided to not keep him on their books next season. The €60 million signing has not impressed at the Santiago Bernabeu and they are looking to cash in this summer.

Apart from Hertha, AC Milan and Chelsea have also been linked with the striker.

Former agent reveals Karim Benzema's next club

Karim Benzema will return to Lyon before he retires according to his former agent, Karim Djaziri. He added that the striker wanted to leave Real Madrid because of Jose Mourinho but was persuaded to stay by the agent.

Djaziri said in an interview with OLTV said:

“Today, with the situation that he is in at Real Madrid, he has reached the peak of what every footballer wants. Playing in Madrid, being very close with his coach, adored by the public... it is not possible that he'll back a comeback today.

“But, since he left Lyon, Karim has had only one desire and that is to return to Lyon. Will it be as a player? It remains a regret for Karim not to have gone further in the Champions League. When he left, Lyon made the semi-finals.”

“When things went wrong with Mourinho, he would say to me, 'I want to go back to Lyon'. But I said to him, 'No, you're going to stick it out and you're going to make it'. And he made it,” Djaziri added.

“It's in the back of his mind and I think [a return to Lyon] is possible. If he has the legs and he thinks it's time to go and do something good, he'll come back. If he doesn't return as a player, I see him returning to Lyon in another role perhaps. I know that he really wants it.”