Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Piero Hincapie wants Los Blancos move, Arsenal eyeing Brazilian ace, and more - May 14, 2025

Real Madrid welcome Mallorca to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (May 14) for their LaLiga tie. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second behind Barcelona in the league table after 35 games, and a defeat could cost them the league.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie is keen to join Los Blancos. Elsewhere, Arsenal are interested in a Brazilian forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 14, 2025.

Piero Hincapie wants Real Madrid move

Piero Hincapie

Piero Hincapie has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to El Chiringuito TV (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga giants are expected to invest in their back line this summer following a disappointing campaign.

Ad

Trending

Hincapie has been on Los Blancos' radar for a while due to his impressive run with Bayer Leverkusen so far. With Xabi Alonso (currently managing Leverkusen) expected to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu soon, those rumours have caught fire of late.

The Ecuadorian defender has been a key feature under the Spanish manager at the BayArena and apparently wants to follow him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Hincapie has reportedly asked the German club to facilitate a move to Real Madrid this summer.

Ad

The 23-year-old is under contract until 2029, so Bayer Leverkusen have an upper hand in negotiations. However, the report adds that Los Blancos are prioritizing a move for Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen to bolster their backline. As such, Hincapie's move to the Santiago Bernabeu may not materialize this year.

Arsenal eyeing Rodrygo

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal are showing the most interest in Rodrygo, according to AS journalist Edu Burgos (via Madrid Universal). The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid has been subject to speculation for a while.

Ad

Rodrygo is apparently frustrated at the Santiago Bernabeu after losing prominence this season. The trio of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior are apparently the new darlings of Los Blancos, and Rodrygo is supposedly unimpressed with his position in the squad.

The 24-year-old is reportedly considering his options and will have no shortage of suitors if he decides to leave the LaLiga giants. Arsenal are monitoring his situation with interest and have already initiated informal contact regarding a move.

Ad

Rodrygo is under contract until 2028, so Real Madrid are likely to demand a colossal fee for his signature. Liverpool and Manchester City are apparently eyeing the player with interest as well.

Xabi Alonso wants to accelerate Trent Alexander-Arnold move

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Xabi Alonso wants Trent Alexander-Arnold on his roster before the FIFA Club World Cup, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Madrid Universal). The English right-back has already announced that he will leave Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer.

Ad

Romano previously reported that Alexander-Arnold had already agreed to a Bosman move to Real Madrid. The 26-year-old's contract expires on June 30, but the FIFA Club World Cup commences on June 14.

Los Blancos could be without a senior right-back at the tournament, as both Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are out with injuries. Alonso has asked Los Blancos to rope in Alexander-Arnold to address the situation. The LaLiga giants are hoping that a token fee of €1m can convince Liverpool to let him go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More