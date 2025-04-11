Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Ryan Gravenberch unlikely to join Los Blancos, club want Arsenal ace, and more - April 10, 2025

Real Madrid will face Alaves on Sunday, April 13, in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team is second in the league table after 30 games, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, according to his agent, Ryan Gravenberch is unlikely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have set their sights on an Arsenal defender.

That said, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 11, 2025.

Ryan Gravenberch unlikely to join Real Madrid

Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch is unlikely to join Real Madrid this summer, according to his agent Jose Fontes. The Dutch midfielder arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2023 and has been indispensable for Liverpool of late.

Gravenberch has registered 43 appearances this season, all of which were starts. His efforts have already turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are expected to invest in the midfield with Luka Modric in the final phase of his career. Gravenberch could be a fine addition to the LaLiga giants' roster.

However, speaking recently to MARCA, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fontes acknowledged that a move is impossible.

“He’s good enough for Real Madrid. We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money. I know they’ve had their eye on him, but now it’s impossible,” said Fontes

Gravenberch is under contract at Anfield until 2028.

Los Blancos want William Saliba

William Saliba

Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of William Saliba, according to Fichajes. The French defender has been a rock at the back for Arsenal and gave a noteworthy account of himself in the recent Champions League encounter against Los Blancos.

The LaLiga giants are looking for a new defender to shore up their backline, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba on the wrong side of 30. Meanwhile, Eder Militao has picked up his second ACL injury in as many years and is out for the season.

The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy have identified Saliba as the ideal candidate for the job and are planning to hold talks with him ahead of a possible move. However, Arsenal are unlikely to entertain any offers for the player, who is under contract until 2027.

Rivaldo opens up on Carlo Ancelotti's future

Rivaldo believes Carlo Ancelotti's position is under threat

Barcelona legend Rivaldo believes Real Madrid could sack Carlo Ancelotti if knocked out of the Champions League. The Italian manager's position has been under scrutiny all season and Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso has been named a possible replacement.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, Rivaldo added that links to the Brazil national team haven't helped Ancelotti's cause.

“If they are eliminated, I think there is a great possibility that Ancelotti’s cycle will end. We know that, at big teams like Madrid, when there is a negative result, it generates a difficult situation,” said Alonso.

He continued:

“The fans begin to think that he is no longer so focused on Real Madrid and that he is thinking of being the coach of the Brazilian national team. Although this is a lie, if he does not deny it, it is in the air.”

Ancelotti's contract expires in 2026.

