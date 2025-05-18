Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Saudi Arabia offer €250m for Vinicius, Los Blancos sign EPL ace, and more - May 18, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday, May 18, to face Sevilla in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team have already surrendered the league title to Barcelona this season.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia are ready to break the bank for Vinicius Junior this year. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have completed their first signing of the summer.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 18, 2025.
Saudi Arabia offer €250m for Vinicius Junior
Saudi Arabia are ready to offer in excess of €250m for the services of Vinicius Junior this summer, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian forward is a long-term target for the country from the Middle East and they are ready to step up their interest this year.
Vinicius has been outstanding for Real Madrid in recent years and continues to be a key part of their plans. With the LaLiga giants planning to return to their heydays under the tutelage of Xabi Alonso, they are likely to try and hold on to the 24-year-old.
While Kylian Mbappe's arrival has stolen some of Vinicius' thunder, he remains vital to Los Blancos. Real Madrid are apparently working to hand the Brazilian a new deal to end any speculation regarding his future.
However, Saudi Arabia are ready to test their resolve with a world record bid. The player's entourage is apparently in contact with representatives from the Middle Eastern country as well.
Real Madrid sign Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid have announced the signing of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth. The Spanish defender has been rock solid at the back for the Cherries this season and has generated quite some attention ahead of the summer.
However, he has now earned his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the new campaign. Bournemouth have already confirmed that the LaLiga giants have triggered the player's £50m release clause.
Sharing the news via a statement on their website, Los Blancos added that the 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the club.
“Real Madrid CF and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Dean Huijsen, who remains tied to our club for the next five seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030.”
Huijsen is likely to feature for his new team at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.
Los Blancos eyeing Ibrahima Konate
Real Madrid are planning to sign another center back in the next two years, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The LaLiga giants have endured a difficult campaign so far, but have suffered the most due to a lack of depth at the back.
The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy remains eager to address the situation and have already roped in Dean Huijsen. However, they believe the Spaniard won't be enough to solve all their problems, and are planning to add another new face to their roster.
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is apparently being eyed as the ideal candidate for the job. The Frenchman's contract at Anfield expires in 2026, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. As such, Los Blancos could have an opportunity in their hands if the 25-year-old continues to stall a new deal.