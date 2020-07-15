Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Talks begin for top Chelsea target, Manchester City eye Los Blancos star and more - 15th July 2020

In today's Real Madrid Transfer Roundup, we take a look at the star who could be on his way to join Arsenal, the big news regarding one of the top targets for Madrid this summer, and Pep Guardiola eyeing a Los Blancos player.

Talks begin for top Chelsea target

Real Madrid are back in the running for Kai Havertz according to German football journalist Christian Falk. Talking on the Football Ranks podcast, he reported that Los Blancos are keen on signing the German star but are unwilling to pay a big price.

Instead, the Spanish side are looking to do a swap deal and get the Bayer Leverkusen man this summer. Chelsea are still leading the race for the Bundesliga star as they are ready to match the asking price set by Leverkusen.

"Leverkusen is a question of money. Bayern Munich won't pay it. Barca won't pay it. Real Madrid are trying to do a swap deal at the minute. But if one of the English clubs is going to pay it then good,"

Manchester City eye Real Madrid star

Manchester City have set their sights on Raphael Varane according to Ian McGarry. The transfer expert has reported on the Transfer Window Podcast that Pep Guardiola wants the Real Madrid star at Etihad this summer.

"I had a conversation with someone who does business with Manchester City [on Monday] and I was told that, and I think this is unlikely, Raphael Varane, Real Madrid's centre-half, is Pep's preferred choice as the first partner for Laporte, to pair with Aymeric Laporte"

"It would certainly be a formidable duo at the heart of the defence, although Varane at 27 is in the peak of his career and is most likely about to win a La Liga title in Madrid.

"I think he would be hard to get out of there in terms of bringing him to the Premier League. They're aiming high, that's for sure, in who they want to recruit. Who they do recruit is another matter I guess."

Arsenal close to signing Real Madrid star

Real Madrid are open to selling Dani Ceballos and have quoted a price of £22 million to Arsenal. Mikel Arteta is keen on signing the midfielder this summer and has already made it clear in his recent press conference.

Los Blancos are keen on selling him as well as they want to raise funds to rebuild their squad. And much like Mateo Kovacic, the Spanish midfielder is excess to requirements at Bernabeu but will be a valuable addition to the Premier League side.