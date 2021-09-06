Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Toni Kroos provides update on return from injury, Los Blancos starlet could return after premature end to loan spell, and more - 6th September 2021

Real Madrid are preparing to head back to the pinnacle of success under Carlo Ancelotti this season. The Italian left a lasting impression during his first stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. Even though the league trophy eluded them, Los Blancos were impressive on the pitch and won the Champions League, Copa Del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Toni Kroos has provided an update regarding his return from injury. Meanwhile, Brazilian youngster Reinier could head back to Real Madrid. Borussia Dortmund are reportedly looking to cut short his loan deal.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 6 September 2021.

Toni Kroos provides update on return from injury

Toni Kroos is yet to feature for Real Madrid this season

Toni Kroos has revealed that he is edging closer to full fitness, but cannot pinpoint an expected date of return. The German international is yet to feature for Real Madrid this season after picking up a sports hernia injury during pre-season training.

Kroos was last seen in action in Germany’s defeat to England in the last 16-tie of Euro 2020. He soon announced his retirement from international football to focus on his Los Blancos career.

Real Madrid were expecting to benefit from the German midfielder’s decision, as a fit Kroos would be pivotal to their season. However, that has not been the case. The player recently took to Twitter to provide an update on his injury and remains hopeful of returning to action soon.

“I can tell you that I am feeling better. The truth is that I still can't do everything without pain. That's normal with this injury. I can't say exactly when I'll be back yet, but I work on it every day to be able to get back as soon as possible,” said Kroos.

Full injury update and a lot more ➡️ https://t.co/0goQA1mX2T pic.twitter.com/VU78qbsI9p — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) September 4, 2021

Reinier set to return to Real Madrid after premature end of loan spell

Reinier might be forced to return to Real Madrid unless he improves his form with Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are contemplating putting a premature end to Reinier’s loan spell at the club, according to Marca via Bild. The Real Madrid youngster has failed to impress since joining the Bundesliga side on loan last summer. Reinier played an important role in his nation’s Olympic triumph this summer but has struggled to replicate that form at the Westfalenstadion.

🇧🇷ℹ️ If Reinier Jesus doesn't improve his performances in the coming months, BVB are expected to terminate his loan transfer in January. @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/j0lva4hfl3 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 4, 2021

The Brazilian has managed just one goal in 20 appearances for Dortmund, and the Bundesliga side are keeping a close eye on his progress. Unless Reinier shows signs of improvement soon, his loan deal could be canceled and he would be sent back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid star edging closer to first-team return

Ferland Mendy has not played for Real Madrid since the defeat to Chelsea last season

Ferland Mendy is edging closer to returning from injury, according to AS. The Frenchman has been sidelined since Real Madrid’s defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League last season.

Mendy was diagnosed with Tibial Periostitis and was expected to be out for three to six weeks. However, the player has been sidelined for almost four months now.

The Frenchman began training with the ball recently and is targeting a return to action for the first team after the international break.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra