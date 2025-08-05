Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham Hotspur offer €100m for Rodrygo, Los Blancos eyeing Granada ace, more - August 5, 2025

Real Madrid kick-start their preparations for the new campaign with a friendly game against WSG Tirol at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol on August 12. The LaLiga giants finished second in the league table last season, four points behind champions Barcelona.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a colossal offer for Rodrygo Goes. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are interested in a Granada defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 5, 2025.

Tottenham Hotspur offer €100m for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Tottenham Hotspur have offered Real Madrid €100m for Rodrygo Goes, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian forward is staring at an uncertain future, as he no longer appears to be in Xabi Alonso's plans.

Ad

Trending

Rodrygo struggled for chances at the FIFA Club World Cup, and was an unused substitute in the 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinal. Los Blancos are apparently ready to listen to offers for the 24-year-old this summer, with Arda Guler now ahead of him in the pecking order.

Tottenham Hotspur have now arrived at the table with a tempting proposal to convince the LaLiga giants. The north London side are looking for Son Heung-Min's replacement and have found their man in Rodrygo. However, the Brazilian has no desire to leave Real Madrid at the moment.

Ad

Real Madrid eyeing Oscar Naasei Oppong

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid have identified Granada defender Oscar Naasei Oppong as Antonio Rudiger's successor, according to Defensa Central. The LaLiga giants are laying down succession plans for the German defender, who is already on the wrong side of 30.

Ad

Los Blancos have already roped in Dean Huijsen this summer from Bournemouth to improve their defense. However, further additions remain on the agenda, and Real Madrid have now turned to Naasei.

The 20-year-old has caught the eye with Granada of late and is under contract until 2028. However, he reportedly has a €10m release clause in his deal.

Former player advised Vinicius Junior to renew

Vinicius Junior

Former Real Madrid defender Rafael Alkorta has warned Vinicius Junior against getting on the wrong side of club president Florentino Perez. Los Blancos are engaged in talks with the Brazilian regarding a renewal, but his wage demands have reportedly brought the process to a standstill.

Ad

Speaking on Cadena SER, Alkorta cited Sergio Ramos' example to remind the 25-year-old not to offend Perez.

“Trying to squeeze Florentino Perez can go wrong. Let’s remember what happened with Ramos. Since they took him off the left wing, I haven’t seen him well. Playing with Mbappe has cost him. They are young and ambitious, but the environment must advise them better. Now is not the time to demand as if I had had a great season,” said Alkorta.

Ad

He continued:

“Last year, modifying the scheme for him and Mbappe to play didn’t work at all. If you focus on performing at your best, the rest will come by itself. Madrid always rewards those who prove their worth on the pitch. These fights are poisonous. Florentino is affectionate, but he does not hesitate to make tough decisions. It must be cold. If he has a good season, he will have the strength to negotiate.”

Vinicius Junior's contract expires in 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More