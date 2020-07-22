Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Tottenham interested in Blancos star, big Havertz update and more - 22nd July 2020

Real Madrid will not be making a big signing this summer, but that does not mean there will be a couple of exits. The club is filled with several top talents who cannot get into the first XI at Santiago Bernabeu but can shine elsewhere. Today's reports about Madrid players are all related to exits:

Tottenham eye Los Blancos star

Lucas Vazquez is a target for Tottenham Hotspur according to Defensa Central [via Sport Witness]. The report claims that Jose Mourinho is keen on signing the Spaniard this summer and has asked the Spurs board to get him.

The report adds that Spurs are willing to offer €16 million for the winger who made 8 starts in the league this season.

The big Havertz update

Real Madrid are set to help Chelsea land Kai Havertz by offering Reinier on loan to Bayer Leverkusen for the next season. The Bundesliga side are open to selling the German star to Chelsea but are yet to agree a fee.

Los Blancos are looking for a club where Reinier can spend a season and get some experience in the first team. Bundesliga clubs are known for developing the youngsters and Madrid are looking to take advantage of it.

Three clubs eye James Rodriguez

AC Mailan, Inter Milan and Manchester United are keen on signing James Rodriguez according to El Chiringuito (via BeSoccer). The Spanish source claims that Madrid are looking to sell him this summer and he has enough interest in it.

The Red Devils were said to be the front runners for the Blancos star and reports suggested that he is close to agreeing a 4-year contract with them.

Nicolas Anelka Liverpool frontmen to reject Real Madrid

Nicolas Anelka has advised Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah that they should stay at Liverpool and reject Real Madrid if they make an approach. He was talking to Liverpool Echo when he said:

“It’s an amazing front three. I love them all, especially Roberto Firmino because he is the key for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s success. Salah and Mane are ranking in the top five best players in the world right now. They have the quality to play for Real Madrid. But today Liverpool can compete with Real Madrid so they don’t need to move. Liverpool is very much the place to be.”