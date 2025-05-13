Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Xabi Alonso agrees move, Los Blancos eyeing three additions, and more - May 13, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Mallorca on Wednesday, May 14, in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the league table after 35 games, seven points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso has agreed to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are planning three additions to their squad before the FIFA Club World Cup starts.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 13, 2025.

Xabi Alonso agrees Santiago Bernabeu move

Xabi Alonso has agreed to take over at Real Madrid this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish manager has long been tipped to be Carlo Ancelotti's successor at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A change at the helm appears due this summer following a poor campaign so far. Alonso recently added fuel to the fire by confirming that he will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has reportedly been in talks with Los Blancos for a while, and it now appears that a breakthrough has been reached. Alonso has agreed a three-year deal that will keep him in charge of the LaLiga giants until 2028. The Spaniard will take over at Real Madrid before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid eyeing three additions

Real Madrid want to strengthen their squad before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, according to El Chiringuito TV. The LaLiga giants are keen to reinforce their backline after a poor campaign so far.

Los Blancos have struck an agreement with Trent Alexander-Arnold regarding a Bosman move once his contract with Liverpool expires this summer. However, Real Madrid now want the player to arrive in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, which starts on June 13.

The Spanish giants also want a new center-back to address their injury-riddled backline. Los Blancos are looking for a new left-back as well, with both Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia failing to impress.

Carlo Ancelotti set to take Brazil job

Carlo Ancelotti has reached an agreement with Brazil to take over the national team later this month, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed. The Italian manager has endured a difficult campaign with Real Madrid, who look set to end the season without trophies.

The LaLiga giants have apparently agreed to appoint Xabi Alonso as Ancelotti's replacement. Brazil, meanwhile, have been been hot on the Italian manager's heels for a while, and have finally convinced him to agree to a move.

In a statement released on Monday, the CBF confirmed that Ancelotti will take over immediately after the end of the LaLiga season. The statement read:

“The CBF is proud to confirm that Carlo Ancelotti will become the next head coach of the Brazilian national football team. Mr. Ancelotti is a legend of the game as the most successful manager in football history, will officially take charge following the conclusion of the 2024/25 La Liga season, ahead of Brazil’s FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in June. His official start date May 26th, 2025.”

Los Blancos' final game of the season is against Real Sociedad on May 25, at home.

