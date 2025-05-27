Real Madrid to trigger buy-back clause for 20-year-old star after his performances for Serie A club: Reports

Real Madrid are set to trigger Nico Paz's buy-back clause from Como, as per Relevo's Matteo Moretto (via GOAL). The Argentine midfielder helped Como secure a 10th-place finish in the 2024-25 Serie A campaign.
After gaining promotion to Serie A, Como signed Nico Paz from Real Madrid (Castilla) for a reported €6 million last summer. In 35 Serie A matches, Nico Paz delivered six goals and nine assists for Cesc Fàbregas' side. His exploits in Italy seem to have caught the attention of his former club, who are looking to re-sign him.
The aforementioned report also claimed that the buy-back option is worth €8 million, and Madrid are expected to trigger the clause in the coming days.
Primarily an attacking midfielder, Nico Paz can also double as a central midfielder. Real Madrid could profit from his flexibility if he returns to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Paz's attacking prowess is expected to enhance Madrid's attack ahead of Xabi Alonso's reign as Los Merengues manager. The Argentine's addition could also partially help fill the void that will be created by Luka Modric's exit after the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.
Vinicius Junior close to signing contract renewal at Real Madrid - Reports
As per journalist Josep Pedrerol (via Madrid Zone on X), Vinicius Jr. is close to extending his contract with Los Blancos. Vini's entourage and the Madrid hierarchy have reportedly been in negotiations for months.
The Brazilian winger had reportedly requested an increase in his remuneration. The aforementioned journalist has claimed that Vinicius will sign a three-year extension with Madrid, keeping him at the club until 2030.
Despite Madrid's trophyless 2024-25 campaign, Vinicius delivered 20 goals and 17 assists in 51 appearances across competitions. Vini's extension will come as a much-desired boost for Alonso, who will be eager to win trophies in his first season.