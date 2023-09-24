Real Madrid could turn to Premier League superstar if they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe – Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly expected to shift their sights to Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min should they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos have been in the pursuit of Mbappe for the past couple of campaigns. They were reportedly close to roping in the Frenchman for £173 million earlier this summer. However, the right-footed star decided to stay at the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the end.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have placed Son on their growing list of attacking targets. They are aiming to hand the South Korean a way out of Spurs with the star's deal set to expire in June 2025.

Son, who joined Ange Postecoglou's side from Bayer Leverkusen for £22 million in 2015, is believed to be uninterested in extending his stay at his current club. He is aiming to move elsewhere in search of silverware, especially the UEFA Champions League crown.

A right-footed versatile operator, the Hamburger SV academy product could prove to be a sensible signing for Los Blancos. He could displace Rodrygo as one of the two centre-forwards in Carlo Ancelotti's brand new 4-1-2-1-2 diamond system due to his versatility.

Apart from featuring as a number nine, Son could also operate on either flanks. He could also mentor the likes of Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz owing to his experience at the highest of levels for the past decade.

Son, who is a one-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, has scored 148 goals in 378 appearances across competitions for Tottenham so far. The 31-year-old star has registered 80 assists for his club as well.

Eduardo Camavinga opines on Real Madrid links with France teammate Kylian Mbappe

Earlier this week, Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga was asked if Kylian Mbappe was close to joining the Santiago Bernabeu outfit was true. He replied to reporters (h/t PSG Talk):

"Have I talked to Mbappe? You know more about this topic than I do. I don't know anything. I just think that you know more about this."

Mbappe, who has been at PSG since the summer of 2017, became embroiled in a transfer saga after claiming that he is not keen to extend his contract beyond 2024. He remained the talk of the town throughout the summer, with Real Madrid and Al Hilal interested.

A right-footed versatile attacker, the Real Madrid target has contributed 220 goals and 98 assists in 265 overall games for PSG. He has helped them lift a total of 13 trophies so far, including five Ligue 1 titles.