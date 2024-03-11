Real Madrid unhappy with Spain national team over greater attention given to Barcelona players: Reports

Real Madrid are unhappy with the Spain national team for giving greater attention to Barcelona players, according to MARCA.

Despite their ongoing financial crisis, Barca have continued to produce top-notch talents. Players like Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde have recently broken into La Blaugrana's first team. Similarly, they have also found spots in Spain's national team.

Barcelona's dominance could further increase in the coming years as they have young guns like Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal coming through the ranks.

Real Madrid feel their prodigies are not given the same exposure as Barca's as per the aforementioned report. Los Blancos are particularly unhappy with the treatment of Brahim Diaz. Despite making his debut for the Merengues three years ago, the youngster is yet to play for La Roja's senior team.

Diaz has now decided that he will represent Morocco on the international stage over Spain. Fabrizio Romano reported that the Moroccan federation are preparing for Diaz's debut in two weeks.

Barca players, meanwhile, are expected to make up the majority of the Spanish side set to feature at the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic hails Real Madrid's transfer plans

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has hailed the way Real Madrid have recently operated in the transfer market. Los Blancos have focused on building a solid team base in recent seasons.

Rakitic has now claimed that Florentino Perez deserves special praise for that. Speaking on the matter, Rakitic said (via Madrid Universal):

“I’m not saying this season, but they have done things right to have a solid team base and to dominate for a few years. I speak with the utmost respect because they have been my rivals for many, many years but to see what Florentino Perez is achieving is to say chapó."

Rakitic added:

“They get what they are looking for. There is a plan. Presidents don’t always get it right but he got it right in his decisions, with the players, with the stadium, with everything around him, with the image of the club."

The former Barcelona star concluded:

“He is to be congratulated and, above all, how Real Madrid is handling this change from a single generation to the next one to come. Everything makes a difference and that ends up being noticed.”

Rakitic further went on to pick Real Madrid as this season's La Liga winners. Los Blancos currently have 69 points from 28 matches and lead second-placed Girona by eight points.