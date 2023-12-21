Real Madrid are reportedly unlikely to bring on-loan goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga back on a permanent deal next summer.

ESPN reported that Los Blancos may not keep Kepa after he briefly lost his spot in the starting line-up to back-up custodian Andriy Lunin. Lunin, 24, has been on the Spanish giants' books since 2018 and has recorded four clean sheets in nine appearances across competitions this term, conceding six times.

The Ukrainian received a run of games in November and December after Kepa suffered an adductor injury.

Real Madrid notably signed the Spaniard on a season-long loan from Chelsea, with numerous outlets reporting that the deal did not involve a buy option. They brought him in after starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered an ACL injury in preseason, ruling him out for the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign.

Speaking in October, Kepa had indicated that he would love to secure a permanent move to the Santiago Bernabeu. He said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"I said it then and I still hope to stay. But, we haven't spoken about that or negotiated anything yet. It's only October and we're focused on the busy schedule."

Since arriving in the summer, Kepa has made 15 appearances across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League for Los Blancos. He has conceded 12 goals and kept seven clean sheets, helping the team win 12 matches.

Kepa Arrizabalaga keeps clean sheet as 10-man Real Madrid edge Alaves to finish 2023 as La Liga leaders

Real Madrid will go into La Liga's winter break atop the standings after a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Deportivo Alaves on Thursday, December 21.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was one of their star performers as he kept Los Blancos, who saw Nacho Fernandez receive his marching orders in the 54th minute. The on-loan goalkeeper made two saves and completed 18 of his 20 passes (90% accuracy), including three of his five long-ball attempts.

Lucas Vazquez scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to secure three vital points for the visitors. With Girona drawing 1-1 with Real Betis, it meant Carlo Ancelotti's side moved to the summit with 45 points from 18 matches, ahead of the Blanquivermells on head-to-head.

Real Madrid will return to action on January 3 with a league fixture against Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu.