Real Madrid unwilling to pay more than €25 million for PL star linked with move to Los Blancos: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to shell out more than €25 million for Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate. The defender has been linked to a move to the Bernabeu this summer amid disagreements with the Reds over a contract renewal.

Ibrahima Konate's current contract with Liverpool runs until June 2026. Real Madrid were reportedly eyeing a move for him next summer for free after his contract expires. However, given their defensive situation, they are reportedly considering going for him this summer if the Reds put him up for sale. Meanwhile, the Merseysiders are clear that if Konate does not renew his contract, they will put him on the market.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are not willing to shell out more than €25 million to sign Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool. However, the Reds will demand a reported €40.5 million for the French centre-back. They are also not keen on selling him unless he refuses to renew his contract.

The main issue regarding Konate's contract renewal appears to be his salary. The Frenchman reportedly earns around €81,000 per week and wants it to be increased to €230,000 per week. Liverpool are not willing to give Konate such a big raise, leaving a window for them to put him on the market.

The report further indicates that Konate has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for next season. However, the Reds may not be willing to lose him for free next summer and put him on the market this summer. In that case, Los Blancos will have to make up their mind on whether they will pay more to secure the Frenchman's services.

Real Madrid target Ibrahima Konate opens up about his contract situation with Liverpool

Konate - Source: Getty

In an interview via The Athletic on the final day of the Premier League, Ibrahima Konate shed light on his contract situation with Liverpool. He did not share any details about Real Madrid's transfer interest in him. He said:

"You know, I just want to say one thing: everything you saw on social media is completely fake. I didn't even ask for something from the club. They made me an offer and I replied to them with something, that is it. The rest (speculation) that I want to wait until the end… I want this, all of it is completely fake."

He continued:

"And even the big journalists said in November that I am very close to signing the deal. I was like: 'Ah, they have more information than me?!'. It was not true at that moment, and that is why I was a little bit mad because it was not true at that moment. I knew at one moment people would think I didn't want to sign the contract, but I was never close to signing it. We will see what will happen."

Real Madrid have already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool this summer to strengthen their defense. It remains to be seen if they seal the deal to sign Konate as well, as they continue to lack some major reinforcements in the area.

