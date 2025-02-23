Real Madrid urge fans to chant against Spanish referees during Girona clash - Reports

Real Madrid have asked fans to chant against the referees during the upcoming game against Girona, according to Relevo. Los Blancos face the Catalonian club on Sunday, February 23, in LaLiga.

The reigning LaLiga champions are already at daggers drawn with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Referees Committee (CTA). Real Madrid are least pleased with multiple decisions going the other way in recent games.

Club president Florentino Perez is apparently ready to go to war with the authorities. The LaLiga giants have now urged fans to sing 'Corruption in the Federation' in the 12th minute as a protest against the officials.

Los Blancos are still furious with Jude Bellingham's red card against Osasuna, and the refereeing decisions in the 1-0 defeat to Espanyol. The Englishman was shown a straight red for dissent, supposedly for something he said to Jose Munuera Montero.

Montero has suffered tremendous abuse from fans on social media, which has been condemned by the RFEF. The Spanish champions have appealed the decision, but it was turned down.

Jude Bellingham will now miss Sunday's game, as well as the upcoming game against Real Betis. Real Madrid have previously complained with the Spanish FA, and Spain's High Council for Sports, where they have highlighted a refereeing bias in recent games.

However, Los Blancos are now ready to go a step further. The club had previously advised fans not to chant against the referees, but they have now thrown caution to the wind.

How many trophies have Real Madrid won this season?

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have already lifted two trophies this season. The LaLiga giants kicked off the campaign with a 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

Kylian Mbappe announced himself in the fabled white shirt, getting on the scoresheet. The Frenchman has since scored 27 goals and set up three more from 37 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos also won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December last year. Real Madrid even reached the final of the Supercopa de Espana last month, but were defeated by archrivals Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti's team are third in the LaLiga table at the moment but can go to second with a win on Sunday. Los Blancos have progressed to the knockouts of the Champions League, where they will face Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. The LaLiga champions have also reached the Copa del Rey semifinals, where they face Real Sociedad next week.

