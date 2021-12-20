Real Madrid veteran could become Ronaldo Nazario's first signing as Cruzeiro owner - Reports

Real Madrid veteran Marcelo could become Ronaldo Nazario's first signing as Cruzeiro owner, according to Defensa Central [via TNT Sports].

Real Madrid great Ronaldo Nazario has bought a controlling stake in Brazilian club Cruzeiro. Having taken over the Serie B outfit, the former striker has set his eyes on taking them back to the top.

Ewan MacKenna @EwanMacKenna Ronaldo has bought Cruzeiro for 400 million reais. Remarkable. Fantastic. Exciting times ahead. Ronaldo has bought Cruzeiro for 400 million reais. Remarkable. Fantastic. Exciting times ahead.

Nazario appears keen to announce his arrival in style and has identified Real Madrid star Marcelo as his first potential signing.

Marcelo is entering the final six months of his contract with Real Madrid and there are serious doubts about the Brazilian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu. As things stand, the left-back is free to sign a pre-contract with clubs outside Spain.

Ronaldo Nazario reportedly has a good relationship with Marcelo and hopes to use it as leverage to take the player to Cruzeiro. The former Inter Milan star is positive of his chances of signing the full-back.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid from Brazilian giants Fluminense in January 2007. 15 years later, the defender could have the chance to return to his homeland with Ronaldo Nazario's Cruzeiro.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid full-back Marcelo is set to leave this summer after 15 seasons at the club. (Source: MARCA) Real Madrid full-back Marcelo is set to leave this summer after 15 seasons at the club. (Source: MARCA) https://t.co/Jm64XBV6Mu

Having struggled for playing time under Carlo Ancelotti this season, Marcelo could view Cruzeiro as a chance to shine again. It remains to be seen if Ronaldo Nazario can convince the left-back that the Raposa are the ideal club for him.

Regardless of whether he signs for Cruzeiro or not, Marcelo's stint with Real Madrid appears to be coming to an end. The defender, who has made 533 appearances for Los Blancos, is likely to leave the club when his contract expires next summer.

Real Madrid great Ronaldo Nazario beats Liverpool owners to Cruzeiro's purchase

Cruzeiro currently ply their trade in the second division of the Brazilian league system, but they are one of the biggest clubs in the country. Ronaldo Nazario, who began his senior career with the Raposa, beat Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group to Cruzeiro's purchase.

This is what Ronaldo Nazario had to say after acquiring his boyhood club.

“I have a lot to give back to Cruzeiro and I want to take the club back to where they deserve to be," Ronaldo Nazario was quoted as saying by Globo [via The Mirror]. "We have a lot of work ahead of us."

Ronaldo Nazario is also the majority owner of Spanish second tier club Real Valladolid.

