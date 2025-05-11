Real Madrid want Arsenal star along with William Saliba - Reports

Real Madrid are stepping up their chase of Arsenal defender William Saliba, but they are also interested in signing goalkeeper David Raya (via Metro). This comes as Los Blancos seek to improve their defensive department ahead of the next season.

Saliba is at the top of the Spanish giants' wishlist, and they would like to bring him in as the generational player who can dominate their defense for the next few years. The French defender has since become Arsenal's first-choice alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, and is widely expected to continue in this role.

However, interest from Spain might try Arsenal's patience, although Saliba has a contract in north London until 2027. Along with Saliba, Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing shot-stopper David Raya.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has been outstanding in his first season at the Gunners, and his shot-stopping and composure under pressure have been an absolute asset. With Thibaut Courtois recovering from a campaign marred by injuries and now 33 years old, Madrid are seeking long-term options to replace their current number one.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are aware of Madrid's growing interest in Saliba and are eager to tie him down with a new contract that shows how much they appreciate him. The club hierarchy, headed by sporting director Andrea Berta, is preoccupied with fighting off Madrid's overtures to steal him. They would rather keep their defensive cornerstone in north London.

Real Madrid place Premier League goalkeeper on their radar after Arsenal's David Raya

Real Madrid are interested in signing David Raya from Arsenal. However, he is not their only option, with Los Blancos eyeing Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen. As per reports (via GOAL), the duo are recognized as potential alternatives to current number one keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Although Courtois is the outright number one at the Bernabeu, a future strategy has been mapped out. The prospect of back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin's departure makes Madrid's search even more imperative. Lunin has remained a loyal back-up to Courtois but might be looking for a move elsewhere, and Los Blancos are willing to sell if an acceptable bid is made.

Verbruggen has made himself Brighton's No.1 and could be considered the more realistic target ahead of Raya. The Spanish international has established himself as Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper and has a contract until June 2028. Verbruggen, meanwhile, would initially take Courtois' bench position before chasing the starting role in the longer term.

However, the Netherlands international might be unwilling to give up his starting place for Brighton to play as a bench player in Spain. Brighton aren't oblivious to Real Madrid's approach and are believed to be following Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher and Burnley's James Trafford as possible backups.

