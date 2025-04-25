Real Madrid want Copa del Rey final referee replaced after pre-match press conference: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping that the referee appointed for their Copa del Rey final with Barcelona, Ricardo De Burgos, will be replaced. The two sides will face off at Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday, April 26.

Marca reported that Real Madrid TV posted a video pointing out what they deem mistakes in matches that Burgos has officiated involving them. The video claimed that Los Blancos only have a 64% winning percentage with him as a referee. Meanwhile, Barcelona have an 81% winning rate in matches with Burgos in charge.

Ahead of the match, Ricardo De Burgos broke down in tears in a press conference while talking about the pressure that Real Madrid’s TV channel has put officials under this season.

According to Cadena Cope, Real Madrid were perplexed by Burgos’ emotional reaction. They are now expecting the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to take action on the matter. Los Blancos believe he is not ready to referee their upcoming match with Barcelona after breaking down in tears during the pre-match press conference.

The report added that they have reached out to sources at RFEF. However, they have been made to understand that changing the refereeing appointment for the match is unfeasible. So, as it currently stands, Ricardo De Burgos remains the main referee for the Copa del Rey final, while Gonzalez Fuertes will remain the head VAR official.

What did referee Ricardo De Burgos say in response to Real Madrid’s video ahead of the Copa del Rey final?

Burgos couldn’t hold his emotions while talking about the consequences of the attack videos from Real Madrid TV. In February, Los Blancos submitted a letter of complaint to the Spanish Football Federation, decrying poor refereeing performance in the league after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Espanyol.

An emotional Burgos told the media on Friday, April 26:

"When your son goes to school and is told his father is a 'thief' and comes home crying, it's a real pain. What I do is try to educate my son to tell him that his father is honest, that he makes mistakes like any other athlete. It's really tough, I don't recommend it to anyone. The day I leave here, I want my son to be proud of what his father was and what refereeing is, which has given us so many values.

"It's not right with what many of my colleagues are going through, not just in professional football but also in grassroots football. Let everyone reflect on where we want to go, what we want from sport and football."

The last time Real Madrid and Barcelona faced off in the Copa del Rey final was in the 2013-14 season. The result ended in Los Blancos’ favor as they secured a 2-1 victory.

