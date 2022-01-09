Real Madrid want defender who is in 'advanced negotiations' with Barcelona: Reports

Real Madrid are interested in AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli, who is in advanced negotiations with Barcelona, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional.

Barcelona are prepared to part ways with Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet this year. With the French duo likely on their way out of the Camp Nou, Blaugrana are keen to strengthen their options in defense.

Xavi Hernandez's side, though, are working on a tight budget. They have already landed Ferran Torres from Manchester City and allocated the rest of the funds to sign a striker. Hence, Barcelona could look to free agents to bolster their backline.

This could be why AC Milan captain Romagnoli has emerged as a transfer target for them. According to the aforementioned source, the Catalans are interested in acquiring the centre-back's services.

While Romagnoli is not a free agent yet, he has entered the final six months of his contract with AC Milan. The Italy international is now free to agree a pre-contract with foreign clubs.

According to the report, Barcelona are looking to take advantage of Romagnoli's situation at AC Milan and are in advanced talks with him. However, Xavi and Co face competition from arch-rivals Real Madrid for the 26-year-old's signature.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly determined to prevent Romagnoli from joining Barcelona. The Italian tactician has even requested Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to step up the interest in the defender.

La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid could now be involved in a transfer tug-of-war as they look to secure Romagnoli's services from AC Milan.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Alessio Romagnoli has yet to respond to Milan's latest contract extension offer - according to Calciomercato. Alessio Romagnoli has yet to respond to Milan's latest contract extension offer - according to Calciomercato.

Romagnoli prefers Barcelona move amidst interest from Real Madrid

Real Madrid are keen to jump ahead of Barcelona in the race for AC Milan's Romagnoli. It remains to be seen if Los Blancos boss Ancelotti can convince his countryman of a move to the Bernabeu.

However, Romagnoli currently prefers a move to Barcelona, according to the report. The defender also has interest from Liverpool and Juventus, but is prioritizing a move to the Camp Nou.

Romagnoli's agent Mino Raiola is said to have visited Camp Nou for talks over a deal. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly optimistic about the club's chances of acquiring his services.

Also Read Article Continues below

Real Madrid, though, could still be hopeful of changing Romagnoli's mind as they look to strengthen their options in defense. They could potentially look to overtake their rivals in the race for the defender by offering AC Milan a transfer fee this month.

Edited by Aditya Singh