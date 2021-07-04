Real Madrid want to include star midfielder as part of Manchester United's Varane bid - Reports

Real Madrid want to add Donny van de Beek as part of Manchester United's deal to sign Raphael Varane, according to English publication The Sun (via Goal.com).

According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid want £50 million for Raphael Varane plus van de Beek on a year-long loan with an obligation to buy in the future. This could give Manchester United the upper hand in a deal with Los Blancos.

Raphael Varane is at the top of Manchester United's shopping list after completing the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund earlier this week. They have now shifted their focus to Varane, who has just one year remaining on his Real Madrid contract.

Real Madrid are keen to offer their star defender a new deal after seeing their captain Sergio Ramos leave on a free transfer, but Varane could end up leaving as well.

Manchester United are in contact with Real Madrid for Varane. No official bid yet - won’t be a “quick” deal. 🔴 #MUFC



Personal terms won’t be an issue - Real still hope to convince Varane to stay, but he wants to try something new. He’s on top of #MUFC list as CB since months. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2021

Van de Beek and Varane will satisfy Manchester United and Real Madrid's needs

Signing Raphael Varane and Donny van de Beek will be a great piece of business for both Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Manchester United are in dire need of a new centre-back partner to club captain Harry Maguire. Current defenders Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof are both error-prone and subject to long-term injuries.

The Red Devils are ready to spend big on Varane, who will come in with World Cup and Champions League-winning experience.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in search of new central midfielders to replace their aging midfield three of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić. Real Madrid currently only have Federico Valverde as a young midfielder with proper first-team experience.

Van de Beek has seen limited game time at Manchester United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Coincidentally, it was Real Madrid who Manchester United pipped to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax last season. Despite spending £35 million on the Dutchman, Van de Beek has hardly featured for Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has only made 19 Premier League appearance and scored just once in the entire league campaign.

Signing van de Beek and Varane would be a win-win situation for both Real Madrid and Manchester United.

#ManchesterUnited are willing to let Donny van de Beek leave the club this summer amid interest from #RealMadrid, who want to take the 24-year-old Dutch midfielder on loan.#EUSports #EUToday #Football #TransferNews pic.twitter.com/zE7vrV54zr — EUsports.net (@EU_sports) July 4, 2021

