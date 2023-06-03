Real Madrid want Manchester United target irrespective of Karim Benzema's decision - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly want to sign Manchester United target Harry Kane regardless of whether Karim Benzema leaves the club or not.

Diario AS reports that Madrid now have a firm interest in Kane and could move for the striker even if Benzema remains at the Santiago Bernabeu. The England captain is tipped to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer with one year remaining on his contract.

Kane has been in prolific form for Spurs this season, scoring 32 goals in 49 games across competitions. Manchester United are long-term admirers with Erik ten Hag placing the English frontman at the top of his transfer wishlist, per Football Insider. Transfermarkt value the in-form forward at €90 million.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti gave an intriguing response when asked about interest in the Tottenham striker today (June 3). He said:

"Harry Kane? I'm sure you all are curious to see what will happen next season. But Kane is a Tottenham player and we have to respect this."

Real Madrid now seem to be pursuing the 29-year-old striker and will do so irrespective of Benzema's decision over his future. The Frenchman's contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of June. He has received an astronomical offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal and is set to announce whether he will stay or go when the La Liga season concludes.

Benzema hasn't had the best of seasons by his standards amid fitness issues. He has featured 42 times across competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing six assists.

Manchester United's Casemiro tips Vinicius Junior to leave Real Madrid if racism continues

Manchester United's Casemiro wants La Liga to take more action against racism.

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has endured racist abuse throughout the season in La Liga. The latest case came during a 1-0 defeat against Valencia at the Mestalla on May 21. The Brazilian received monkey chants and he took to Instagram following the game to urge Spanish football to take more action.

La Liga initially imposed a €45,000 fine on Valencia. However, this has now been reduced to €27,000 after the Spanish Football Federation opted to partially uphold the Mestalla outfit's appeal.

Vinicius' compatriot and former Madrid teammate Casemiro has backed the young attacker. The Manchester United midfielder wouldn't even be surprised to see the 22-year-old leave as a result of the vile abuse. He told TNT Sports:

"I think that La Liga has to take measures, because they can't lose a player like that. I'm glad he's at Real Madrid. But it wouldn't surprise me if he wanted to leave, that he wanted to dedicate himself to other things."

The Los Blancos forward has been in fine form despite the racism he is receiving. He has bagged 23 goals and 21 assists in 54 games across competitions. However, he has finally had enough of the racism that has been a long-running issue since this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes