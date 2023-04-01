Real Madrid want to sell 27-year-old star this summer - Reports

According to Relevo, Real Madrid are looking to sell 27-year-old left-back Ferland Mendy in the summer. Mendy has made 25 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's team so far this season.

The Frenchman joined Los Blancos in 2019 and has since made 130 appearances for the Spanish club, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists.

Mendy, however, has struggled with injuries in recent games. His contract will expire in the summer of 2025. There have been rumors that the player wants a hike in his salary. However, Florentino Perez is unwilling to oblige to his request.

Los Blancos have also been linked with bringing Fran Garcia back to the Bernabeu. David Alaba might also be re-positioned as a left-back next season with Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger playing as the central defenders of the team.

Hence, Mendy, given his contract situation, could be offloaded for another option in the summer.

The Spanish giants recently issued a statement regarding Mendy's fitness that read (via los Blancos' official website):

"Following tests carried out on our player Ferland Mendy by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle issue in his left calf. His recovery will be monitored."

Pundi believes Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could join Brazil

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been heavily linked with becoming the next Brazil manager. ESPN pundit Steve Nicol has now shared his two cents on the topic.

Reports suggest that the Italian manager is on Brazil's shortlist to take over at the end of the season. Speaking about the matter, Nicol said (via Football Fan Cast):

"If they don't win the Champions League, then it seems likely that Real Madrid would move him on, and if that was the case, then I really don't see a better fit from a manager and a team's point of view than Ancelotti with Brazil."

He added:

"I mean, it seems like a match made in heaven. The guy who undoubtedly, in world football, would be the man to take over a team with established players, established stars, mature players."

Nicol concluded:

"From my point of view, it just seems the perfect fit, Ancelotti with Brazil - he would go in there, all he would have to do is look after all the big stars, all the big egos. It wouldn't be about tactics or getting the team going, any of that stuff. It would be completely and utterly, in my opinion, about man-management. And I don't think there's a better man-manager in football."

Real Madrid will return to action on April 2 as they take on Real Valladolid in a La Liga home clash.

