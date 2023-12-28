Real Madrid don't want to send teenage star on loan in January amid interest from rival clubs - Reports

With the January transfer window looming, there was speculation about the possibility of Real Madrid's young sensation Arda Guler being loaned out. However, the Spanish giants reportedly have no intentions of doing so.

Interest from clubs in Spain had been piqued, with Villarreal, UD Las Palmas, and Celta Vigo reportedly laying the groundwork for a potential move. However, in a definitive stance, Madrid have decided to hold on to their prized asset. This development, as reported by MARCA (via Madrid Universal), has put a damper on the rumors of an imminent loan.

Guler's new journey at Madrid has been marked by consistent injuries, which have seen him struggle to get into the starting lineup or even play a game. This led to rumors of a loan move, but these have been quelled by the club's decision.

Guler made the switch from Fenerbahce in the summer as a well-recognized talent and has been seen by Los Blancos as a long-term investment. Carlo Ancelotti has also advised the youngster to "relax and not stress excessively" (via Madrid Universal).

After making 30 appearances for Feberbache's U-19 squad, his performances were impressive enough to send him through to the first team. Before leaving the Turkish outfit, he played 51 games, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists.

Real Madrid eye Theo Hernandez as alternative to Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on potential reinforcements, with Alphonso Davies emerging high on their list of transfer targets. However, their attention isn't solely fixed on the Bayern Munich star. As per insights from Calciomercato.it (via The Real Champs), the Spanish giants are exploring other options, with their radar firmly locked on Theo Hernandez.

Notably, the full-back has been affiliated with Real Madrid before. His previous stint at the club saw him play 23 appearances at the senior level, eventually leading to his transfer to AC Milan for €22 million in 2019.

At Milan, Hernandez has blossomed into one of Europe's best. He played a role in their Serie A victory and their run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals last season, making 45 appearances across competitions.

However, any move to pry Hernandez away from AC Milan won't be a simple affair. The Italian powerhouse are expected to command a hefty sum for their star defender. Reports hint at a transfer fee in the region of £60 million for the French international.