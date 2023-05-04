Real Madrid want to sign 2 Bundesliga stars to improve squad next season - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen duo Moussa Diaby and Jeremie Frimpong in the summer.

Both players have been crucial cogs for Xabi Alonso's side this season. Diaby, who plays as a right winger, has scored 14 goals and has provided 10 assists in 42 games across competitions. According to BILD, Real Madrid and Arsenal are interested in the 23-year-old attacker.

Another position that the La Liga giants are keen on improving is right-back. Dani Carvajal is no longer the player he once perhaps was. Alvaro Odriozola looks set to be on his way out in the summer as well.

Real Madrid have identified Jeremie Frimpong as a potential new signing. The 22-year-old has been a hot prospect this season, scoring nine goals and providing 10 assists in 42 games across competitions. Apart from Los Blancos, Manchester United are also interested in the player.

Frimpong is contracted with Leverkusen until the end of the 2024-25 season and has an estimated market value of €35 million. Diaby's contract length is the same as Frimpong's. His market value stands at €50 million.

Real Madrid will play Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final next

Real Madrid will return to action on May 6 as they take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final. Los Blancos lost their most recent La Liga clash to Real Sociedad by a shocking score of 2-0.

With a crucial set of fixtures coming up, it was not the ideal prelude for the Spanish club. When asked about his team's preparation for the Copa del Rey final, Ancelotti told the media after the loss to the Basque club (via Los Blancos' website):

“It’s not the best way to get ready for the match because a defeat always hurts, it worries you and hits the morale and the positive dynamic a bit."

He added:

"It’s not ideal for us in terms of preparation for what we have to come but it’s pretty clear that the players’ minds are thinking ahead to Saturday’s final and the semi-final as well. That impacts your concentration in games and when your focus is not there, you end up gifting goals.”

Apart from the clash against Osasuna, Real Madrid also have a blockbuster UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Manchester City coming up. They will host City in the first leg on May 9.

Poll : 0 votes