Real Madrid want to sign 22-year-old Manchester United star on loan; Red Devils ‘give ok’ for deal to go through: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in completing a loan deal for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund in the summer. According to Defensa Central, the Red Devils are happy with the move to go through (via Football365).

Goalscoring has been a huge issue for the Manchester outfit in the 2024/25 season, and Hojlund has seemingly contributed to this. As a result, reports have linked the Denmark international with an Old Trafford exit this summer.

Overall, he made 32 appearances in the Premier League, bagging just four goals in the process. A move away might just suit him, with Matheus Cunha having signed for the Red Devils.

However, Real Madrid may not be the best destination for the 22-year-old striker. With Kylian Mbappe a guaranteed starter down the middle. This means Hojlund will see very limited game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As for Los Blancos, the former Serie A star may be a good enough second choice. It further helps them with the fact that they would reportedly have to cover only the player's wages and not pay a loan fee.

Hojlund joined Manchester United from Atalanta in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of £72 million. Since then, he has played 95 matches across competitions for the Red Devils, bagging 26 goals and six assists.

Hojlund will also face competition from Joshua Zirkzee at Old Trafford. Ruben Amorim and Co. have been linked with other strikers as well, including the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, among others.

Manchester United learn asking price for Real Madrid star as they seek Andre Onana replacement- Reports

Andre Onana

Manchester United are seemingly looking to replace Andre Onana at Old Trafford, after the goalkeeper has had a tough time of things this season. As a result, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Real Madrid shot-stopper Andriy Lunin, who is currently the second choice at Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Defensa Central, the Spanish giants would be willing to let go of the 26-year-old if an offer of around €25-30 million comes their way. However, this report also clarifies that the priority of Real Madrid remains to keep Lunin at the club.

This season, the Ukraine international made seven appearances in La Liga and two in the UEFA Champions League. If Manchester United are to move on from Onana, there is an opportunity for Lunin to become a starter under Ruben Amorim.

