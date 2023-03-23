Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, who has also been linked with Barcelona.

The Portugal international's contract with Wolves expires in the summer of 2024 but he could depart the club in the summer. As per Diario Gol, Barca have made Neves a priority target for the summer.

Club legend Sergio Busquets could leave Barcelona at the end of his contract in the summer. Manager Xavi sees Neves as a good fit to replace the Spaniard in midfield in a double pivot.

However, the Portuguese midfielder is swayed by Real Madrid's interest in him as well. Club president Florentino Perez has already contacted Neves' representatives for a potential transfer.

Wolves have slapped a minimum of €50 million transfer fee on the midfielder. However, with just one year left on his contract, Real Madrid could try to negotiate a lesser fee.

Regardless, Barcelona might be unable to pay €50 million due to their financial condition, which puts Los Blancos ahead in the race.

Neves, 26, has been one of the most crucial players for Wolves since joining the club from FC Porto in 2017. Known for his passing range and ability to hit a mean strike, he has contributed 29 goals and 12 assists in 245 appearances for the club.

Barcelona manager Xavi on La Liga title race against Real Madrid

Barcelona currently hold an eight-point advantage over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. With 12 games to go, the Blaugrana appear set to lift their 27th Spanish top-flight title.

However, manager Xavi has rallied his team to focus on the remaining games, claiming that the race isn't over. After beating Real Madrid 2-1 at home on March 19, he said (via Managing Madrid):

“No, because there are 12 games left. It is a very important victory in a Clásico, it is deserved, we have been better, dominating, generating clearer chances... I am very satisfied, the team has emptied itself. It is a very important victory for us, it gives us morale and confidence. We’ve been very good.”

Xavi added:

“The league is not definitive. We don’t feel like champions. It’s a step forward and I’m very happy for the players. There’s an extraordinary atmosphere. We’re having an extraordinary league. Our players suffer and I’m very proud of how they play, how life is going for them... you have to value them.”

Barcelona will next face Elche away on April 1 while Los Blancos will host Real Valladolid the following day.

