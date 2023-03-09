Real Madrid want to sign Tottenham player who is fed up with Antonio Conte - Reports

Real Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, according to Fichajes, The Brazilian forward publicly expressed his displeasure at the lack of playing time given to him by Spurs boss Antonio Conte this season.

Richarlison has made 25 appearances for the north London outfit since his move from Everton in the summer, scoring two goals and providing three assists. Out of Rricharlison's 25 appearances, only 12 have been starts.

The attacker reached his threshold of patience after Spurs were eliminated by AC Milan from the Champions League on Wednesday night (8 March). He went on a public tirade against the team management's decision to bench him for the match.

Richarlison told TNT Sport (via the BBC):

"I should have played, I was playing well, we won against Chelsea and West Ham and suddenly I was on the bench. I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no one told me why. Yesterday, they asked me to take a fitness test in the gym and told me I was going to start today if I passed it."

The Brazilian forward added:

"And today I was on the bench. There are things I can't understand. There was no explanation again, let's see what he [Conte] will tell us tomorrow - but I'm not silly, I'm a professional who works hard every day and I want to play."

It's clear that Richarlison is unhappy at Tottenham and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the Brazil No. 9. Los Blancos don't really have a proper backup for Karim Benzema.

At 35, the Frenchman is entering the twilight of his career. Hence, it would be a smart move for the Spanish club to add a player like Richarlison to their ranks.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti addresses his side's lack of goals against Betis

Real Madrid failed to find the back of the net as they were held to a goalless draw against Real Betis on Sunday (5 March). Manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed after the match that he was upset that his side had failed to score more than a goal in their last three games.

The Italian manager said (via Los Blancos' official website):

"I'm upset more than angry. It's not normal that a team with this much quality didn't score more than one goal in the last three games. The players are also disappointed because we've got the quality to score and we've always done it. We need to be more clinical."

The draw against Betis meant that Real Madrid are currently trailing table-toppers Barcelone by a margin of nine points. The Spanish giants will return to La Liga action on 11 March 11 when they host Espanyol.

