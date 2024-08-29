Real Madrid wantaway star on the cusp of a move to Granada: Reports 

According to Matteo Moretto of Relevo, Reinier Jesus is close to joining Granada from Real Madrid on a loan move. Jesus is not in Los Blancos' plans for the upcoming season.

Jesus joined the club as a promising prospect. His career, however, hasn't panned out the way Jesus would have liked. He has had loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Frosinone and Girona.

Reinier's spells have been underwhelming as the attacking midfielder has suffered from persistent injury issues. He has never made a senior appearance for the Madrid giants' first team.

This season, Jesus is not even in the first-team squad and doesn't have a number at the moment. He is rather registered with the RM Castilla side. The 22-year-old's aspirations of first-team football are unlikely to materialize.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made his stance clear on the matter. Ancelotti reckons Jesus should move to a team where he can showcase his quality. He told the media (via Forbes):

“What I would recommend is a team where he can show his qualities—simply that.”

The recent report suggests that Jesus is edging close to a move to Granada. A team like Granada could benefit from Reinier's qualities. Granada are currently in the Segunda division (Spanish second tier). They are 11th in the league table with three points from two matches.

While it's not the level Jesus might wish to play at, he could use this opportunity to make a notable impact and turn his career around. Unfortunate injuries have been detrimental to Jesus' progress.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti previews Las Palmas clash

Real Madrid are set to play UD Las Palmas in their next game on Thursday, August 29. Los Merengues are currently sixth in the La Liga table with four points from two games.

Ancelotti's side dropped two points in the opening league game against Mallorca. The Italian manager expects another high-intensity game against Las Palmas as he told the media (via the club's official website):

“It's going to be a competitive game tomorrow. The league matches so far have been play with a very high intensity despite the heat and the fact that it's early in the season. It'll be the same tomorrow. I'm expecting a high-intensity and open game. Las Palmas likes to play and that's the way it will be.”

Real Madrid new boy Kylian Mbappe is yet to open his tally in the Spanish top-flight. Mbappe has so far scored once in three matches for the club. He bagged a goal in his debut against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.

