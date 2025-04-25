Real Madrid will be banned from next season's Copa Del Rey if they forfeit final against Barcelona: Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly not be allowed to participate in next season’s Copa del Rey should they forfeit their 2025 Copa del Rey final clash with Barcelona tomorrow (April 26).

Reports emerged some hours ago that the capital club are set to cancel their press conference and training session for tomorrow’s cup final due to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) not yielding to their request. Real Madrid are demanding that RFEF should change the referee appointed for the match with their archrivals.

Ricardo De Burgos, the referee was appointed for the match between Los Blancos and La Blaugrana busted into tears in the pre-match press conference while talking about how attacks from former on match officials have put them under pressure.

In response to the emotional reaction from Burgos, Real Madrid asked the country’s football governing body to replace the official as they believe he is not ready to officiate the match.

Their request has been met with deaf ears from RFEF and reports have suggested that they are considering not showing up for the 260th El Clasico. If the rumors turn out to be true, Los Blancos could find themselves in hot waters for next season’s season Copa del Rey.

According to Article 80 in the RFEF Disciplinary Code, anyone who fails to appear or withdraws will not be able to participate in the next edition of the tournament. In other words, should Real Madrid refuse to appear for tomorrow’s game, they will be disqualified from participating in the next edition of the Copa del Rey.

As per Relevo, Racing de Santander has been a victim of this rule. The club was excluded from the 2014-15 knockout tournament for leaving the pitch the previous season due to unpaid staff. Even after they made an appeal to RFEF to be included in the tournament a few months later, they were denied.

Real Madrid confirm they will play the Copa del Rey final tomorrow

Amid rumors that Madrid are considering boycotting their Copa del Rey final match, the club has debunked the rumors, saying they never considered withdrawing from the competition.

The statement reads (via their website):

''In light of the rumors that have emerged in recent hours, Real Madrid CF announces that our team has never considered withdrawing from tomorrow's final.

''Our club understands that the unfortunate and inappropriate statements made by the referees designated for this match, made 24 hours before the final, cannot taint a sporting event of global significance that will be watched by hundreds of millions of people, and out of respect for all the fans who are planning to travel to Seville, and all those who are already in the Andalusian capital.

''Real Madrid believes that the values of football must prevail, despite the hostility and animosity that have been manifested once again today against our club by the referees appointed for the final.''

Tomorrow’s match will be the third time that Los Blancos and Barcelona have faced off this season.

