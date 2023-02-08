Real Madrid will not consider offers for out-of-form star who they believe will become club captain in the future: Reports

Real Madrid will not entertain offers for out-of-form central midfielder Federico Valverde, Spanish outlet MARCA has reported. It has been claimed that Los Blancos have complete faith in the player and see him as a potential captain.

Valverde, 24, went into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in great shape, scoring six goals and claiming two assists in 14 La Liga games prior to the tournament. Valverde and his country Uruguay, however, failed to live up to the expectations in Qatar, enduring a premature group-stage elimination. The high-flying midfielder has since not been at 100%, failing to score or assist in his last six La Liga matches.

The former Deportivo La Coruna midfielder is one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world and has reportedly been approached by multiple suitors. Despite his poor run of form, Real Madrid maintain full faith in the player and have shot down all advances. It is believed that the All-Whites see him as a future captain, a dream that Valverde also harbors.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's (February 8) FIFA Club World Cup semi-final clash with Al Ahly SC, the Uruguayan said (via MARCA):

“I must continue with the attitude prior to the World Cup, talk to those people who help me, and follow the path to end up being captain, which is what I want.”

Valverde has featured in 31 games for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, scoring eight times and claiming four assists.

Real Madrid need Federico Valverde to get back to his best to save their season

Los Blancos have found it difficult to assert their superiority over opponents lately. They have been predictable, lacked pace, and have looked rather blunt in promising areas. Madrid have dropped eight points in their past five La Liga games to go eight points behind league leaders Barcelona in the La Liga race.

They need a breath of fresh air to revive them; they need Federico Valverde to regain his Midas touch. At his best, Valverde can cover enormous ground, press frantically from start to finish, and catch opponents off guard with his long-range shots. When on song, he gives Real Madrid the edge they need to break down the most stubborn defenses.

If the pre-match press conference is anything to go by, Valverde is well aware of his shortcomings and the path he must take to bounce back. It will be interesting to see if he can begin his journey to recovery in the upcoming clash against Al Ahly SC in Morocco.

Poll : 0 votes