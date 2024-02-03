Real Madrid will not keep 29-year-old star at the club next season: Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly let Kepa Arrizabalaga rejoin Chelsea at the end of the season. They loaned him last summer from the Blues after Thibaut Courtois suffered a long-term ACL injury.

Since then, Kepa has had a mixed time between the posts, keeping seven clean sheets in 18 matches across competitions. He was the club's first-choice goalkeeper in the first few months but has since been playing second fiddle to Andriy Lunin.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper has started eight of his team's last 10 LaLiga games and has become Carlo Ancelotti's first choice in Courtois' absence. This order will supposedly be reversed next season and Kepa will be allowed to leave, as per Relevo (h/t @MadridXtra on X).

It is worth mentioning that the Spain international's season-long loan deal does not have a clause — optional or obligatory — to make his transfer to Real Madrid permanent. He now finds himself in a tough position with regard to his career.

According to an Evening Standard report last month, Chelsea want to offload the 29-year-old permanently as they are content with Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic. He will enter the last year of his £180,000-a-week contract at Stamford Bridge next season.

Kepa joined Chelsea in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao for £71 million, making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper. Incidentally, he was signed by the Blues to replace Courtois, who joined Real Madrid that summer.

Kepa has since had spells of uncertainty during his time in west London, making 163 appearances, where he has kept 59 clean sheets.

Carlo Ancelotti refuses to confirm if Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga will play for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid have a hugely important derby against Atletico Madrid on Sunday (February 4). Carlo Ancelotti will certainly field his strongest side to take on Diego Simeone's men.

There is, however, a lingering uncertainty over who will start between the sticks. Kepa Arrizabalaga is the more reputed, experienced option while Andriy Lunin's recent performances don't warrant such a sudden expulsion.

Speaking on the two goalies ahead of the Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Italian tactician told reporters (h/t @MadridXtra on X):

"Kepa/Lunin? Their rotation helps themselves. No one is perfect, this keeps the competition high. I won't say who plays tomorrow."

This debate is likely to rage on for the remainder of the season with Thibaut Courtois sidelined for the entirety of the season. In fact, the Belgian goalkeeper confirmed in December 2023 that he will miss the UEFA Euro 2024 due to his ACL issue.

